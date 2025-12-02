Miller says government needs to start Indigenous consultation on B.C. pipeline

OTTAWA — Heritage Minister Marc Miller says his government needs to “sit down and start working now” on consultation with Indigenous people and stakeholders about a potential pipeline in B.C.

On his way into a cabinet meeting this morning, the former minister of Crown-Indigenous relations told reporters he expects a difficult road ahead for any pipeline project.

On Thursday, the federal Liberal government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alberta government that could clear the path for a pipeline to the West Coast.

That includes the possibility of an exemption from the oil tanker ban off the B.C. coast which Coastal First Nations in B.C. immediately slammed.

Miller was sworn into cabinet on Monday, filling a spot that was left vacant when Steven Guilbeault stepped down last week.

Guilbeault, who was environment minister in the Trudeau government, says he can’t support the deal with Alberta or the direction the government is taking on climate action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.

