Miller says government needs to start Indigenous consultation on B.C. pipeline

Marc Miller is sworn in as minister of Canadian identity and culture and minister responsible for Official Languages as Prime Minister Mark Carney looks on, at a cabinet swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 2, 2025 11:02 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 11:47 am.

OTTAWA — Heritage Minister Marc Miller says his government needs to “sit down and start working now” on consultation with Indigenous people and stakeholders about a potential pipeline in B.C.

On his way into a cabinet meeting this morning, the former minister of Crown-Indigenous relations told reporters he expects a difficult road ahead for any pipeline project.

On Thursday, the federal Liberal government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alberta government that could clear the path for a pipeline to the West Coast.

That includes the possibility of an exemption from the oil tanker ban off the B.C. coast which Coastal First Nations in B.C. immediately slammed.

Miller was sworn into cabinet on Monday, filling a spot that was left vacant when Steven Guilbeault stepped down last week.

Guilbeault, who was environment minister in the Trudeau government, says he can’t support the deal with Alberta or the direction the government is taking on climate action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press

