Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after being struck by the vehicle he was operating in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road. Emergency crews responded to reports that the driver had been hit by his own truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

It remains unclear how the incident unfolded. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.