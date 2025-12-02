Police investigate suspicious fire at Vaughan strip mall

Police say they are treating a fire at a strip mall in Vaughan as suspicious.

York Regional Police officers and firefighters with Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene on Centre Street near Dufferin Street just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

No one was hurt in the fire, officials say.

Police have not released details of a suspect or suspects at this time.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.