An intersection in Markham is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several poles.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers were called to Markham Street and Bullock Drive north of Highway 7 around 1:30 a.m.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into two light standards and another pole. The SUV ended up coming to a stop on a lawn.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on whether the driver will face charges.

Police say the intersection is expected to remain closed until the evening hours as crews repair the downed traffic lights. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.