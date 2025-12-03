Driver falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into poles in Markham: police

An intersection in Markham is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several poles.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 3, 2025 8:21 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 10:42 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers were called to Markham Street and Bullock Drive north of Highway 7 around 1:30 a.m.

Police tell 680 NewsRadio the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into two light standards and another pole. The SUV ended up coming to a stop on a lawn.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on whether the driver will face charges.

Police say the intersection is expected to remain closed until the evening hours as crews repair the downed traffic lights. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

