7 suspects, including 5 youths, charged in stabbing of teen in Toronto’s Flemingdon Park

Toronto police car on duty on Bay street on June 7, 2023. Luke Shields/CityNews 680

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 13, 2026 11:20 am.

Toronto police have arrested seven people — including five youths — after a teenager was stabbed in the Flemingdon Park area last weekend, following what investigators describe as a pair of escalating confrontations between two groups.

Police say officers were called to the neighbourhood, located in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East area, on May 10 after a male victim was stabbed during a second altercation involving several suspects.

According to police, the victim and his friends were involved in a physical altercation with a group of suspects earlier in the day. Later, while the victim was walking through Flemingdon Park, the suspects allegedly returned in vehicles, approached him and initiated another confrontation.

Police say seven suspects surrounded the victim, brandished a knife and stabbed him. The teen was taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

5 youths, two men charged

Police announced a series of arrests involving both Toronto and Bowmanville residents. Because of their ages, the identities of the youths are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

  • Male youth, 16, Toronto — charged with attempted murder. He appeared in court on May 11.
  • Male youth, 17, Toronto — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: June 10.
  • Male youth, 16, Toronto — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: June 10.
  • Male youth, 15, Bowmanville — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: June 10.
  • Male youth, 15, Bowmanville — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: June 10.
  • Ahmadullah Rahimi, 18, Toronto — charged with aggravated assault. He appeared in court on May 11.
  • Qudratullah Rahimi, 20, Toronto — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: Aug. 6.

Police say all seven individuals were arrested without incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the stabbing or similar incidents to contact Toronto police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

9m ago

Hamilton men charged after Peel police bust alleged counterfeit licence plate operation

Two Hamilton men are facing multiple charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) uncovered what investigators describe as a counterfeit licence plate operation linked to dozens of criminal investigations...

2h ago

4 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing $500K worth of jewellery near CityPlace

Toronto police say four suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing over $500,000 worth of jewellery in Toronto's CityPlace area early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to reports of a robbery...

1h ago

Maple Leafs fire head coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Craig Berube, the team announced on Wednesday. Berube, who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, took over as Maple Leafs head coach in May...

1h ago

Top Stories

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

9m ago

Hamilton men charged after Peel police bust alleged counterfeit licence plate operation

Two Hamilton men are facing multiple charges after Peel Regional Police (PRP) uncovered what investigators describe as a counterfeit licence plate operation linked to dozens of criminal investigations...

2h ago

4 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing $500K worth of jewellery near CityPlace

Toronto police say four suspects are wanted for allegedly stealing over $500,000 worth of jewellery in Toronto's CityPlace area early Sunday morning. Authorities were called to reports of a robbery...

1h ago

Maple Leafs fire head coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Craig Berube, the team announced on Wednesday. Berube, who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, took over as Maple Leafs head coach in May...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:15
Child hospitalized, mother in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A young child is in the hospital after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, with Toronto police now leading the investigation and a woman, the child’s mother, in custody.

3h ago

1:40
GTA rainfall to continue through the week as temperatures warm up

The GTA is expected to continue the week with rainfall but temperatures are set to warm up.

3h ago

2:21
Finally warming in time for the long weekend

The Greater Toronto Area is set to see an increase in temperatures for the Victoria Day long weekend. Natasha Ramsahai has more in her seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:48
Final upgrades underway with 30 days to go before Toronto hosts FIFA World Cup match

With 30 days to go, Afua Baah gets an update on officials laying out the final upgrades they are working on before the World Cup arrives in Toronto.

18h ago

0:47
Dunkin' Donuts to make its return to Canada

Dunkin Donuts is set to make its return to Canada after the U.S. cafe chain struck a deal with Canadian restaurant operator Foodtastic.

23h ago

More Videos