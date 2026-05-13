Toronto police have arrested seven people — including five youths — after a teenager was stabbed in the Flemingdon Park area last weekend, following what investigators describe as a pair of escalating confrontations between two groups.

Police say officers were called to the neighbourhood, located in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East area, on May 10 after a male victim was stabbed during a second altercation involving several suspects.

According to police, the victim and his friends were involved in a physical altercation with a group of suspects earlier in the day. Later, while the victim was walking through Flemingdon Park, the suspects allegedly returned in vehicles, approached him and initiated another confrontation.

Police say seven suspects surrounded the victim, brandished a knife and stabbed him. The teen was taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

5 youths, two men charged

Police announced a series of arrests involving both Toronto and Bowmanville residents. Because of their ages, the identities of the youths are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Male youth, 16, Toronto — charged with attempted murder. He appeared in court on May 11.

Male youth, 17, Toronto — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: June 10.

Male youth, 16, Toronto — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: June 10.

Male youth, 15, Bowmanville — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: June 10.

Male youth, 15, Bowmanville — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: June 10.

Ahmadullah Rahimi, 18, Toronto — charged with aggravated assault. He appeared in court on May 11.

Qudratullah Rahimi, 20, Toronto — charged with aggravated assault. Court date: Aug. 6.

Police say all seven individuals were arrested without incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the stabbing or similar incidents to contact Toronto police.