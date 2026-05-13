Some TTC station staff are now wearing body cameras

As the TTC continues to prep for the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Toronto this summer, additional safety measures are being rolled out including body-worn cameras for managers and supervisors.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 13, 2026 11:59 am.

As the TTC continues to prep for the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Toronto this summer, additional safety measures are being rolled out.

The transit agency announced Wednesday that some station staff are now wearing body cameras, a move that will “improve safety, based on data and studies from across the world, while encouraging more respectful interactions between customers and staff,” as per a news release.

Body worn cameras were first provided to TTC Special Constables and Provincial Offences Officers last year and the TTC says the introduction of the devices to managers and supervisors in TTC subway stations follows the success of that rollout.

Approximately 150 station staff will be give body cameras from now until the start of the World Cup.

“As part of the station staff body-worn camera program, the TTC will be collecting data, assessing the effectiveness of the devices, and fine-tuning the program to ensure we provide our staff with the maximum benefit of this technology, as proven across the world on similar subway systems,” says the TTC.

“TTC staff who already wear cameras report a noticeable improvement in their overall perception of safety.”

The cameras will be highly visible and will be activated only in situations that are “beyond standard customer interactions,” including wellness checks, safety or security incidents or when a customer requests that the interaction be recorded.

“The evidence from peer organizations from around the world is compelling; body-worn cameras are an effective and efficient way to protect our employees,” said TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali in a press release.

“It’s extremely important that we utilize proven worldwide technology to further enhance safety for station staff as we’ve seen an increase in offences against this group in recent months and that cannot be allowed to continue.”

Toronto, Canada - April 1, 2024: Wide angle view of a subway train in the platform of Union Station. Photo: Getty. Roberto Machado Noa
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Scarborough child's death ruled as homicide, detectives to provide update

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a child after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, and a woman, the child's mother, is...

breaking

23m ago

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

41m ago

Finch West LRT to close for 4 days over Victoria Day long weekend

Metrolinx plans to shut down the Finch West LRT for four days over the long weekend for what it calls system and performance upgrades. Line 6 is scheduled to be closed from 2:30 a.m. Friday until 4...

55m ago

7 suspects, including 5 youths, charged in stabbing of teen in Toronto's Flemingdon Park

Toronto police have arrested seven people — including five youths — after a teenager was stabbed in the Flemingdon Park area last weekend, following what investigators describe as a pair of escalating...

2h ago

Top Stories

Scarborough child's death ruled as homicide, detectives to provide update

Toronto police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a child after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, and a woman, the child's mother, is...

breaking

23m ago

Al Quds rally organizers suing Premier Doug Ford for defamatory statements

Premier Doug Ford is being sued by the Al Quds Committee for what they claim are defamatory statements he made in the lead-up to this year's event last month. The day before the March 14 event, the...

41m ago

Finch West LRT to close for 4 days over Victoria Day long weekend

Metrolinx plans to shut down the Finch West LRT for four days over the long weekend for what it calls system and performance upgrades. Line 6 is scheduled to be closed from 2:30 a.m. Friday until 4...

55m ago

7 suspects, including 5 youths, charged in stabbing of teen in Toronto's Flemingdon Park

Toronto police have arrested seven people — including five youths — after a teenager was stabbed in the Flemingdon Park area last weekend, following what investigators describe as a pair of escalating...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:02
Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Craig Berube, the team announced on Wednesday.

5m ago

0:58
Safety alert issued for off-leash dog that fatally attacked smaller dog

Toronto police officers say they’re trying to locate an off-leash dog that killed a smaller dog and injured its owner after an incident in the city’s west end Tuesday afternoon.

4h ago

1:15
Child hospitalized, mother in custody following incident at Scarborough home

A young child is in the hospital after emergency crews responded to a medical call in Scarborough on Tuesday morning, with Toronto police now leading the investigation and a woman, the child’s mother, in custody.

4h ago

2:21
Finally warming in time for the long weekend

The Greater Toronto Area is set to see an increase in temperatures for the Victoria Day long weekend. Natasha Ramsahai has more in her seven-day forecast.

18h ago

2:48
Final upgrades underway with 30 days to go before Toronto hosts FIFA World Cup match

With 30 days to go, Afua Baah gets an update on officials laying out the final upgrades they are working on before the World Cup arrives in Toronto.

19h ago

More Videos