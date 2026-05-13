Some TTC station staff are now wearing body cameras

As the TTC continues to prep for the FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Toronto this summer, additional safety measures are being rolled out.

The transit agency announced Wednesday that some station staff are now wearing body cameras, a move that will “improve safety, based on data and studies from across the world, while encouraging more respectful interactions between customers and staff,” as per a news release.

Body worn cameras were first provided to TTC Special Constables and Provincial Offences Officers last year and the TTC says the introduction of the devices to managers and supervisors in TTC subway stations follows the success of that rollout.

Approximately 150 station staff will be give body cameras from now until the start of the World Cup.

“As part of the station staff body-worn camera program, the TTC will be collecting data, assessing the effectiveness of the devices, and fine-tuning the program to ensure we provide our staff with the maximum benefit of this technology, as proven across the world on similar subway systems,” says the TTC.

“TTC staff who already wear cameras report a noticeable improvement in their overall perception of safety.”

The cameras will be highly visible and will be activated only in situations that are “beyond standard customer interactions,” including wellness checks, safety or security incidents or when a customer requests that the interaction be recorded.

“The evidence from peer organizations from around the world is compelling; body-worn cameras are an effective and efficient way to protect our employees,” said TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali in a press release.

“It’s extremely important that we utilize proven worldwide technology to further enhance safety for station staff as we’ve seen an increase in offences against this group in recent months and that cannot be allowed to continue.”

