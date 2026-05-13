Maple Leafs fire head coach Craig Berube

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Craig Berube, the team announced on Wednesday.

Berube, who won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, took over as Maple Leafs head coach in May 2024, guiding the team to a 52-win season and first-place finish in his first year at the helm. They were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in round two.

The Leafs took a step back under Berube this past season, finishing fifth-last and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

It’s the shortest tenure for a Maple Leafs full-time head coach since Paul Maurice, hired in Toronto back in 2006-07 and let go in May 2008.

Berube had two years remaining on his four-year contract, through the 2027-28 season.

“Craig is a tremendous coach and an even better person,” Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka said in a statement. “The decision is more reflective of an organizational shift and an opportunity for a fresh start than it is an evaluation of Craig.”

Chayka and the Maple Leafs said the organization is grateful for Berube’s leadership and guidance, wishing him and his family the best moving forward.

Chayka, who was hired alongside Maple Leafs great Mats Sundin earlier this month, noted that the next head coach will make the decision on filling out the remainder of the staff. The current assistant coaches in Toronto are Mike Van Ryn, Derek Lalonde and Steve Sullivan.

Toronto recently won the NHL Draft Lottery and will select first in June.