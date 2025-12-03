Residents still displaced as ‘unprecedented’ fire continues to burn between Thorncliffe Park complexes

Crews on the scene of a fire at a Thorncliffe Park apartment complex. Karim Islam/CItyNews

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 3, 2025 2:12 pm.

Residents at two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park remain displaced as fire crews continue to fight what Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop called “an unprecedented and extremely challenging fire.”

The five-alarm fire broke out last Thursday afternoon at 11 Thorncliffe Park, and eventually spread to a neighbouring building at 21 Overlea Boulevard.

High carbon monoxide levels were detected, prompting both buildings to be evacuated.

In an update on Wednesday, Jessop confirmed the fire, which is contained in a tight space between the two buildings, continues to burn almost a week after it started.

“Despite continuous efforts, it remains active,” Jessop said. “The fire is burning deep inside a narrow gap where the two buildings meet. This space is so tight, between 25 and 50 millimetres, that firefighters cannot directly access it.”

That means they’ve had to punch holes in the walls of some units, and even use garden hoses instead of much thicker firefighting hoses in order to access the narrow passage, the Chief said.

Jessop noted that the gap between buildings is filled with compressed wood material which burns slowly “making progress extremely difficult.”

“We have never in the history of the Toronto Fire Service experienced a fire like this,” he stressed.

“I’m going to be very honest, we have water damage throughout the buildings…and in those units that we are trying to access this material to extinguish, there will be damage to walls, there will be holes in walls.”

“There is absolutely going to be damage to the units,” he added.

Related:

Jessop couldn’t predict when the fire will be fully doused, or when residents can expect to be back in their units.

“Our top priority remains clear: Getting people back into their homes whenever it is safe to do so,” he said.

With that in mind, Jessop said the buildings will remain evacuated until further notice, with firefighting operations expected to continue at least into next week.

“We understand this is hard to hear for those impacted,” he empathized.

“We know residents are eager to return home and we share that urgency, but safety comes first.”

Once the fire is out, a team of engineers will have to assess the building to determine if it’s safe for residents.

Part of that assessment will include tests for toxins, infrastructure integrity, and safety system effectiveness.

It’s not clear how long that process will take.

In the meantime nearly 400 residents are living out of hotels.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada’s Anne Marie Thomas urged all affected residents to contact their respective insurance providers to inquire about their coverage.

In the meantime, it’s still not yet clear how the fire started.

Jessop said the investigation could take months to complete.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

17m ago

Elderly woman taken to hospital after Etobicoke 'cooking-related incident'

An elderly woman is in hospital after being injured in a "cooking-related incident" in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Waterbury...

48m ago

WB Hwy. 401 closed west of Cambridge after tow truck driver struck and killed by vehicle

A tow truck driver has been struck and killed by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 just west of Cambridge, police say. All westbound lanes from Cedar...

2h ago

Ontario to review approach to standardized testing as pace of math improvement slows

Ontario's education minister is appointing advisers to review the province's approach to standardized testing, saying results are not showing enough improvement, particularly in math. Math scores on...

7m ago

Top Stories

Man facing almost 3 dozen charges following police chase in York Region

A 29-year-old man is facing almost three dozen charges following a police chase in York Region last weekend. Police say just before 3 a.m. on November 29, they observed a Dodge Caravan driving erratically...

17m ago

Elderly woman taken to hospital after Etobicoke 'cooking-related incident'

An elderly woman is in hospital after being injured in a "cooking-related incident" in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the area of Martin Grove Road and Waterbury...

48m ago

WB Hwy. 401 closed west of Cambridge after tow truck driver struck and killed by vehicle

A tow truck driver has been struck and killed by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 just west of Cambridge, police say. All westbound lanes from Cedar...

2h ago

Ontario to review approach to standardized testing as pace of math improvement slows

Ontario's education minister is appointing advisers to review the province's approach to standardized testing, saying results are not showing enough improvement, particularly in math. Math scores on...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
YRP officer charged for driving on sidewalk near Santa Claus parade

A York Regional Police officer was charged for allegedly jumping a street curb and driving on the sidewalk near the Innisfil Santa Claus parade.

3h ago

0:25
Markham driver crashed into traffic lights after falling asleep at the wheel

An intersection in Markham is expected to be closed until Wednesday evening after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into several poles.

5h ago

0:34
Luigi Mangione lawyer's push to ban evidence in murder trial of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Lawyers representing Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, are pushing to ban evidence over claims the suspect was searched illegally.

7h ago

0:58
Etobicoke armed home invasion ends in collision with police cruiser

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm.

7h ago

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

17h ago

More Videos