Settlement in 23andMe data breach class-action proposed at about $4.49M

Canadians affected by a 23andMe data security breach two years ago have reached a proposed class-action settlement with the genetic testing company for approximately $4.49 million.

Canada’s privacy watchdog said in June the personal data of almost seven million people, including nearly 320,000 in Canada, was compromised by hackers over a five-month period beginning in April 2023.

That data included highly sensitive information related to health, race and ethnicity, as well as details about relatives, date of birth, sex at birth and gender.

A press release says the proposed settlement is a “compromise” of disputed claims and not an admission of guilt by the company.

It says it would apply to any customer of 23andMe between May 1, 2023, and Oct. 1, 2023 who resided in Canada and received a notice confirming their personal information was compromised.

Eligible individuals could receive up to $2,500 if documented expenses were incurred as a result of the breach.

Those who qualify but do not submit proof of additional expenses would get approximately $17.77.

The settlement is part of the San Francisco-based company’s insolvency proceedings, after it filed for bankruptcy in March.

“The Proposed Canadian Settlement is not an admission of liability on the part of 23andMe, who denies the allegations and vigorously defend the actions against them,” states the release, issued Wednesday.

The proposed settlement is subject to approval of United States and Canadian bankruptcy courts.

Legal fees of 33 per cent would be deducted from the total, which was given in U.S. funds at $3.25 million, or approximately CA$4.49 million.

–With files from Jim Bronskill