Man wanted in connection with 2 sex assault cases across Toronto

Toronto police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is wanted in connection with two separate sexual assault cases across the city.

According to investigators, the first assault was reported just after 8 p.m. on Saturday in the city’s east-end, near Dundas Street East and De Grassi Street.

Detectives say a group of women were walking on the sidewalk when a random man approached and took hold of the victim’s forearm and made verbal sexual advances.

“The suspect then sexually assaulted her and fled the scene,” police wrote in a press release.

The next day, authorities say the same man followed a woman into an office space in a commercial building near Dundas Street and Bloor Street.

“The suspect approached the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her,” police explained. “The suspect then fled the scene.”

Investigators are now searching for a man who is described as being approximately six-foot-two to six-foot-four, with short hair and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket, dark pants and running shoes.

No other details were provided.