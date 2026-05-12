Police investigating shooting at Scarborough fast-food spot

Photo shows police at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Monday, May 11, 2026. (CityNews/Hugues Cormier)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 12, 2026 12:09 am.

Toronto police are investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Scarborough that happened Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road at approximately 9:45 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they located evidence of gunfire.

Police say there was damage to the restaurant, but no one was injured.

The suspects are described as males wearing all black clothing and masks, according to police. They fled in a light-coloured vehicle.

No other details were provided.

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