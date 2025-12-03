University of Toronto to create AI role named after tech pioneer Geoffrey Hinton

British-Canadian researcher Geoffrey Hinton is a co-winner of the Nobel Prize in physics. University of Toronto's Hinton and Princeton University researcher John Hopfield won the prize for work developing the foundations of machine learning and AI. Hinton is seen backstage before speaking at the Collision Conference, in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2025 8:30 pm.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 9:09 pm.

The University of Toronto says it’s on the hunt for the next Geoffrey Hinton.

The school says it will create a new chair role named after the Nobel laureate and artificial intelligence pioneer.

The Hinton Chair in Artificial Intelligence will help the university recruit, teach and train students and inspire promising AI startups.

They will also help fuel AI innovations across medicine, engineering, scientific discovery and the humanities and expand the university’s AI networks and international partnerships.

UofT says the new role will be supported by a $10 million donation from Google that the school will match.

Hinton, who is a professor emeritus at UofT, worked for Google until May 2023. He quit so he could discuss the dangers of AI without having to consider how his remarks would impact Google.

