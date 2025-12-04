How does Canada tackle the incel crisis?

Both the climate and tolerance of gender-based violence has changed since the 1989 femicide at Polytechnique Montreal. What was once strides forward in protecting women from violence, now seems like it’s gone a few steps back considering GBV’s more popular habitat: the internet.

Incel culture and the ‘manosphere’ have dominated online spaces for young men, most who initially search for a sense of community, but find themselves engaging in disturbing, highly violent behaviour towards women.

The Carney government has pledged more money in AI investments than in tackling GBV, but some experts believe a cut of the AI money could go towards protecting online spaces and combatting deepfake pornography.

Host Maria Kestane speaks to Dr. Cecile Rousseau, Canada Research Chair in Preventing Violent Radicalization and a psychiatry professor at McGill University to discuss how the fight against Canada’s incel crisis requires comprehensive, multi-level cooperation between all levels of government, parents and teachers.

If you or someone you know is in an unsafe situation, please call 911.