Donations for Jamaica hurricane victims stolen in Mississauga, police say

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a container filled with relief donations destined for Jamaica’s hurricane victims was stolen from a public storage facility in Mississauga.

The theft occurred at 3805 Nashua Drive, near Derry Road East and Goreway Drive, sometime before dawn on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that the vehicle containing the donations had been parked at the facility several days prior to Dec. 3. The complainant discovered the theft around 5 a.m. that morning.

Investigators say there was visible damage to the storage facility’s gates, suggesting forced entry. At this time, police have no suspect information, and the incident remains under investigation.

The stolen donations were intended to support victims of Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm that struck Jamaica on Oct. 28.

At least 45 people are confirmed dead, with dozens more missing. The storm has displaced more than 25,000 residents into emergency shelters.