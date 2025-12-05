Mayors urge Ontario to declare state of emergency to address homelessness, addiction

A homeless encampment is seen in Toronto in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press

Posted December 5, 2025 5:40 pm.

The mayors of Ontario’s 29 largest cities are calling on the province to declare a state of emergency as municipalities deal with what they call a “community safety and humanitarian crisis” created by homelessness, mental health and addiction.

Ontario Big City Mayors urges the province to provide more funding and engage more actively with cities and other stakeholders in a motion passed unanimously on Friday.

The mayors caucus says municipalities covered more than 50 per cent of the $4.1 billion spent on homelessness and housing programs in 2024.   

Caucus chair Marianne Meed Ward, the mayor of Burlington, Ont., says it is not sustainable for cities to continue funding at this rate and they have already “dug deep.”

She says addressing homelessness should not depend on property tax dollars, but municipalities are committing the resources because it is “simply unacceptable for us as leaders in our community who care for everyone to let those people suffer on the streets.”

A spokesman for the minister of municipal affairs and housing says the province has already made heavy investments to respond to homelessness. 

Michael Minzak said Ontario is spending $75.5 million to build supportive and affordable housing and create more shelter spaces, in addition to $1.7 billion provided to municipalities to improve supportive housing, including through the Homelessness Prevention Program. 

He said Ontario is also spending close to $550 million to create 28 homelessness and addiction recovery treatment hubs, or HART hubs.

“Our government is taking historic action to give municipalities the tools they need, and asked for,” Minzak said in a statement. 

Some of the hubs replaced sites that previously offered supervised drug consumption but were forced to close earlier this year because of an Ontario law that bans such sites from being located within 200 metres of schools and daycares.

On Friday, mayors said that spending is not nearly enough to fully address the issue. 

Citing a report by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario that was released earlier this year, the mayors caucus said there is a need to invest $11 billion towards ending homelessness over the next 10 years. 

“This is a growing crisis,” said Toronto Deputy Mayor Paul Ainslie. 

“Although we’ve seen some support from the provincial government, it’s not enough. Municipalities cannot solve this alone.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fact File: Video of chained Mustang 'stolen' from Brampton, Ont. driveway is a skit

A video posted to social media in December appeared to show a Brampton, Ont. man filming the chained-up bumper of his Mustang — the only part of the vehicle that remained after a supposed theft. While...

1h ago

Canada drops terror sanctions on Syria and its interim government

Canada is dropping its terror listing for the group that has governed Syria since the ouster of dictator Bashar Assad one year ago. Syria is no longer listed as a state supporter of terrorism, while...

46m ago

Man charged with murder in death of 84-year-old woman in Annex fire

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 84-year-old woman in a house fire in the Annex last month. The two-alarm blaze broke out at home on Boswell Avenue in the Avenue...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls glucose monitors that may give patients incorrect readings

Health Canada is asking diabetes patients to check if their glucose monitor is subject to an international recall that has serious health risks. The federal agency is recalling some FreeStyle Libre...

1h ago

Top Stories

Fact File: Video of chained Mustang 'stolen' from Brampton, Ont. driveway is a skit

A video posted to social media in December appeared to show a Brampton, Ont. man filming the chained-up bumper of his Mustang — the only part of the vehicle that remained after a supposed theft. While...

1h ago

Canada drops terror sanctions on Syria and its interim government

Canada is dropping its terror listing for the group that has governed Syria since the ouster of dictator Bashar Assad one year ago. Syria is no longer listed as a state supporter of terrorism, while...

46m ago

Man charged with murder in death of 84-year-old woman in Annex fire

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 84-year-old woman in a house fire in the Annex last month. The two-alarm blaze broke out at home on Boswell Avenue in the Avenue...

2h ago

Health Canada recalls glucose monitors that may give patients incorrect readings

Health Canada is asking diabetes patients to check if their glucose monitor is subject to an international recall that has serious health risks. The federal agency is recalling some FreeStyle Libre...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Eglinton LRT could open in early 2026, Premier Ford says

The Ontario government is reporting that “substantial completion” has been reached on the 14-year Eglinton Crosstown LRT project, which clears the way for the TTC to open the 19-kilometre, 25-station line.

4h ago

0:48
Finch West LRT to be free for riders on opening day

The Finch West LRT is set to officially open on Sunday and has already welcomed a few riders including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow who says commuters will get to ride the line for free on opening day.

7h ago

0:40
Netflix acquires Warner Bros. in unprecedented $72B deal

In an unprecedented move in the Hollywood industry, streaming giant Netflix has acquired Warner Bros. Discovery TV for a whopping $72 billion dollars.

7h ago

2:06
Multiple incoming systems likely bringing snow to GTA

Cold morning wind chills for Friday with gusts up to 40 km/h and the chance of a few flurries. Several systems could be bringing snow to the region starting this weekend.

23h ago

1:52
A virtual reality art exhibit brings The Juction to life

It's a WINDOW Wonderland in the Junction this holiday season. Audra Brown with how some local business store fronts and coming to life, thanks to augmented reality.

23h ago

More Videos