Messi, Inter Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps to win first MLS Cup

Inter Miami has won its first-ever MLS Cup.

Tadeo Allende’s goal in the 96th minute sealed the result in Miami’s 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer’s championship game on Saturday.

The matchup had been billed as a battle between two of the league’s top talents, with Argentine star Lionel Messi captaining Miami and German legend Thomas Müller playing for Vancouver.

It was Vancouver’s Edier Ocampo who opened the scoring, though, with an own goal in the eighth minute to give Miami an early 1-0 lead.

Whitecaps midfielder Ali Ahmed levelled the score in the 60th with his first goal in MLS play this year.

Rodrigo De Paul put the home side ahead again in the 70th minute and Allende sealed the win in injury time.

The visitors outshot Miami 11-4 and held a 4-3 edge in on-target chances, but couldn’t get a shot past Inter ‘keeper Rocco Rios Novo for a late equalizer.

Both sides were playing in their first MLS Cup final.

Vancouver finished the regular season second in the West with an 18-7-9 record, then earned its spot in the championship game with a 3-1 victory over expansion side San Diego FC in the Western Conference final.

Miami went 19-7-8 in league play to finish third in the East and thumped New York City FC 5-1 in the Eastern Conference final to advance.

Saturday’s matchup was the final MLS game at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, with the team moving to a new venue, Miami Freedom Park, in the new year.

A capacity crowd of 21,556 filled the stands, including about 2,000 Whitecaps fans. Another 20,452 watched the game on the big screen back at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

Saturday’s pre-game ceremonies included dancers and ample fireworks. NBA legend and Whitecaps co-owner Steve Nash carried the MLS Cup out to the field wearing white gloves.

With humidity, the temperature at kickoff felt like a sticky 30 C, making for the warmest MLS Cup final in the league’s history.

Miami was the aggressor early in the first half, utilizing a free press that had Vancouver struggling to break out of the midfield.

The home side took advantage in the eighth minute when Allende got a step on Ocampo and sprinted into the penalty area. The Miami striker attempted to slice a pass across the six-yard box but the ball pinged off Ocampo and in behind Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka for an own goal.

Miami had an opportunity to make it 2-0 in the 25th minute with a free kick.

Messi stepped up for the set play and sent a shot over the Vancouver wall, but Takaoka was there to calmly scoop up the ball.

Vancouver gained offensive momentum as the first half wore on.

The ‘Caps got a free kick in the 33rd minute after Ahmed was tripped up heading toward goal.

Sebastian Berhalter floated a ball into the penalty area where Brian White headed it on goal, only to see Rios Novo make the catch.

Berhalter had another chance off a free kick in the 38th minute when he swung a ball in toward the back post. The attempt was stopped but Vancouver’s Emmanuel Sabbi collected the rebound and fired a second attempt off from in tight. Rios Novo once again played spoiler.

The ‘Caps continued to attack early in the second half.

The persistence paid off in the 60th minute when Ahmed chipped a sharp-angle shot from the side of the six-yard box. Rios Novo got a touch on it but the ball still bounced in to level the score at 1-1.

The visitors came within inches of taking the lead two minutes later when Sabbi’s rocket from distance ricocheted off the post. The ‘Caps fans sitting behind the net erupted in response.

Messi set up Miami’s second tally of the night, picking the ball off the feet of Vancouver defensive midfielder Andres Cubas and dishing off to De Paul.

De Paul steamed up the field and went one-on-one with Takaoka, sending a shot into the bottom left corner of the net to give the home side a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute.

Vancouver mounted a late push to equalize once again but couldn’t create the necessary chance.

Instead, Messi sprang Allende for a breakaway in the 96th minute and the striker fired a shot in past Takaoka to make it 3-1.