2 Alberta Clippers set to drop up to 10 cm of snow by Wednesday night

Two Alberta Clippers headed for the GTA could drop up to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday night.

The first system will begin as snow on Tuesday, bringing a light blanket of 1-3 centimetres during the afternoon. The wind is expected to pick up, gusting up to 50 to 55 kilometres per hour throughout the afternoon, bringing blowing snow at times.

Slightly higher amounts up to 4 or 5 cm is possible towards Kitchener and Cambridge.

The second system arrives after midnight Tuesday night and continues through much of Wednesday. Expect a slow morning commute Wednesday as heavy, wet snow will be in full force to start the day.

While this second system will start as wet snow, some rain will mix in at times along the lake shore midday. The further north and east outside of Toronto, the more likely the precipitation will stay as just snow.

Expect another three to six centimetres for the south GTA, and another four to eight centimetres, locally up to 10 centimetres for the north GTA, away from the lake.

Where things will start to get messy is when colder northwest winds move in on Wednesday night. It could mean some very icy conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks as temperatures drop to -6 C.

There is a possibly of some lake effect snow to the north to start off Thursday morning.

Following the two clippers, Toronto could see the coldest air of the season this weekend.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Sunday. Around noon, it will be -9 C and dropping to -14 C by the evening without the wind chill.

What is an Alberta Clipper?

An Alberta Clipper is a fast-moving low pressure system that comes from Alberta and moves through the Plains and the Great Lakes region during the winter.

It usually brings light snow, strong winds and colder temperatures along with it.