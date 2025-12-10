HAPPENING NOW

Here’s the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario

A school bus driver navigates a highway during heavy snow. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 10, 2025 6:37 am.

Last Updated December 10, 2025 6:51 am.

Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather.

This article will be updated throughout the day.

York Region

Halton

Peel (Caledon)

  • Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 (Caledon).
  • Schools remain open; students enrolled in in-person learning are expected to attend.
  • No switch to remote learning.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic

Durham

  • Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled in all zones.
  • Schools remain open.

Toronto

  • Buses from the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) are running as scheduled.

Hamilton-Wentworth

  • Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) schools, administrative buildings, and workplaces are open.
  • No bus cancellations have been reported; delays are possible.
  • Families are advised to check Hamilton School Bus for updates and travel safely in winter conditions.

Waterloo Region

  • Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB): All school buses, taxis, and special education routes are cancelled.
  • Schools remain open.
  • Extended Day Programs and Child Care Centres located in schools are open and operating.
  • All transportation, games, and competitions for the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletics Association (WCSSAA) are cancelled.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

updated

30m ago

'Never be the same:' Brampton man speaks out after losing 5 family members in fatal fire

Life will “never be the same” for a Brampton man who lost five family members, including his newborn son, in a devastating house fire.  Flames ripped through the rental property where 11 people...

9h ago

Human remains in Niagara-on-the-Lake identified as missing Toronto man

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of human remains discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year. Investigators say the remains...

1h ago

Bank of Canada set to announce last interest rate decision of 2025

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce today its last interest rate decision of the year. In its most recent decision in October, the central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter...

1h ago

Top Stories

Snowfall warning issued for Toronto with up to 10 cm of snow expected through Wednesday

A yellow advisory snowfall warning has been issued for Toronto as the first of two Alberta Clippers hits the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The weather alert from Environment Canada estimates...

updated

30m ago

'Never be the same:' Brampton man speaks out after losing 5 family members in fatal fire

Life will “never be the same” for a Brampton man who lost five family members, including his newborn son, in a devastating house fire.  Flames ripped through the rental property where 11 people...

9h ago

Human remains in Niagara-on-the-Lake identified as missing Toronto man

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) Homicide Unit have confirmed the identity of human remains discovered in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this year. Investigators say the remains...

1h ago

Bank of Canada set to announce last interest rate decision of 2025

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to announce today its last interest rate decision of the year. In its most recent decision in October, the central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Heavier snow overnight to slow morning commute

Toronto and the GTA remain under weather alerts as heavier snow is expected to fall overnight and slow down the morning commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

8h ago

2:47
Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

It's a true 'nightmare before Christmas': A family's beloved holiday display featuring massive Christmas inflatables has been destroyed by masked vandals. Brandon Choghri speaks with the homeowner, who says he's devastated by the destruction.

12h ago

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

15h ago

4:50
GTA under snowfall warnings, brace for slow Wednesday morning commute

CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai breaks down which GTA regions will be hit with the hardest snowfall warnings as Southern Ontario braces for heavy, wet snow.

15h ago

1:23
Front lawn adorn with Christmas-themed inflatables vandalized

A Scarborough homeowner was shocked to see his Christmas display on his front lawn completely vandalized after his inflatable figurines were popped by suspects in the middle of the night.

17h ago

More Videos