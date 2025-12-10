HAPPENING NOW
Here’s the latest GTHA school bus cancellations as messy weather hits southern Ontario
Posted December 10, 2025 6:37 am.
Last Updated December 10, 2025 6:51 am.
Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather.
This article will be updated throughout the day.
York Region
- All school bus, minivan, and taxi services for the York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board are cancelled.
- Schools remain open.
Halton
- Schools in the Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board are open.
- Transportation is cancelled in Zone 2 and Zone 3.
Peel (Caledon)
- Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 (Caledon).
- Schools remain open; students enrolled in in-person learning are expected to attend.
- No switch to remote learning.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic
- Buses in STOPR Zone 3 are cancelled.
- All buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict, and Robert F. Hall are also cancelled.
- Schools remain open.
Durham
- Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled in all zones.
- Schools remain open.
Toronto
- Buses from the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) are running as scheduled.
Hamilton-Wentworth
- Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) schools, administrative buildings, and workplaces are open.
- No bus cancellations have been reported; delays are possible.
- Families are advised to check Hamilton School Bus for updates and travel safely in winter conditions.
Waterloo Region
- Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB): All school buses, taxis, and special education routes are cancelled.
- Schools remain open.
- Extended Day Programs and Child Care Centres located in schools are open and operating.
- All transportation, games, and competitions for the Waterloo County Secondary School Athletics Association (WCSSAA) are cancelled.