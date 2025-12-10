Several school boards across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) have cancelled bus services on Wednesday due to inclement winter weather.

This article will be updated throughout the day.

York Region

All school bus, minivan, and taxi services for the York Region District School Board and York Catholic District School Board are cancelled.

Halton

Schools in the Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board are open.

Peel (Caledon)

Peel District School Board : Buses are cancelled in Zone 3 (Caledon).

Dufferin-Peel Catholic

Buses in STOPR Zone 3 are cancelled .

Durham

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board: All buses cancelled in all zones.

Toronto

Buses from the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) are running as scheduled.

Hamilton-Wentworth

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) schools, administrative buildings, and workplaces are open.

