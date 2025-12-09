Conservatives say they’ll amend pipeline motion to get Liberal support

OTTAWA — The political gamesmanship continues in the House of Commons today ahead of a vote on a Conservative motion that aims to pin down the Liberals on whether they support building a pipeline to the B.C. coast.

The Conservatives now say they will amend the motion to make sure the Liberals can support it.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has put forward a motion that says MPs support construction of a pipeline to carry Alberta bitumen to the coast, along with an “appropriate amendment” to legislation banning most oil tankers off the northern B.C. coast.

The Liberals said this morning they don’t support the motion because it excludes most what was laid out in the memorandum of understanding Ottawa signed with the Alberta government last month.

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson calls the Tory motion a cynical ploy designed to divide MPs, and Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull Masty says she thinks it’s an insult to Indigenous Peoples.

The amended motion adds three clauses pulled from the Alberta deal, including language about carbon capture, consultation with Indigenous Peoples and engagement with the government of B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press