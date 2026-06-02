Canada sends letter to U.S., Mexico calling for renewal of trade agreement

Trump announced he would lower tariffs on some derivative products made with steel, aluminum and copper; ahead of Canada's trade minister meeting with his U.S. counterpart.

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2026 10:18 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2026 12:12 pm.

WASHINGTON — Canada has sent a letter to the United States and Mexico recommending that the three countries renew the continental trade pact.

The letter from Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc to United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexico’s Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard is required as part of the mandatory review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known in Canada as CUSMA.

“Canadian, American and Mexican farmers, businesses, workers and consumers are counting on the timely completion of this work to provide the certainty and stability that is essential to maintaining the conditions that not only secure their economic futures but allow them to prosper,” the letter said.

LeBlanc is expected to be in Washington Tuesday with Chief Trade Negotiator Janice Charette for a meeting with Greer. LeBlanc and Charette will return to Ottawa the same day, while Greer is set to travel to France on Wednesday.

While official CUSMA trade talks between Ottawa and Washington have yet to begin, the United States and Mexico have started their negotiations.

The continental trade pact has shielded Canada and Mexico from the worst impacts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The current 10 per cent global duty does not apply to goods compliant with CUSMA. Canada is still being slammed by Trump’s separate tariffs on industries like steel, aluminum, automobiles and cabinetry.

CUSMA was negotiated during the first Trump administration to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. But Trump has criticized the trade agreement by calling it irrelevant and saying it may have served its purpose.

Greer also has said he’d be open to two separate bilateral agreements but has noted that aspects of CUSMA work very well.

The CUSMA review sets up a three-way choice for each country to make. They can renew the deal for another 16 years, withdraw from it or signal both non-renewal and non-withdrawal — which would trigger an annual review that could keep negotiations going for up to a decade.

LeBlanc’s letter pushed for the 16-year renewal.

“Canada looks forward to continued engagement with both the United States and Mexico on opportunities to expand our trading partnership and is willing to consider any proposal that can be beneficial to all three nations’ long-term prosperity,” he said in the letter.

“In parallel, discussion with the United States on addressing sectoral tariffs will be essential.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc responds to a question in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump revives '51st state' rhetoric about Canada as Carney confronts technical recession; Ford fires back

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Canada would be better off as the "51st state."

38m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for sharp 8‑cent jump Wednesday — biggest 1‑day increase since early May

The increase comes just days after Toronto‑area prices fell 9 cents heading into Thursday, May 28.

1h ago

Video of Toronto police tackling cyclist sparks debate; TPS says rider fled stop‑sign enforcement

A video circulating widely on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along...

18m ago

Carney says economic plan 'settling in' after Canada enters recession territory

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government's plan to build up the economy is "settling in" as work continues on getting major projects built and expanding non-U.S. trade relationships. These...

2h ago

Top Stories

Trump revives '51st state' rhetoric about Canada as Carney confronts technical recession; Ford fires back

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that Canada would be better off as the "51st state."

38m ago

Toronto, GTA gas prices set for sharp 8‑cent jump Wednesday — biggest 1‑day increase since early May

The increase comes just days after Toronto‑area prices fell 9 cents heading into Thursday, May 28.

1h ago

Video of Toronto police tackling cyclist sparks debate; TPS says rider fled stop‑sign enforcement

A video circulating widely on social media is raising questions about police use of force after Toronto officers were seen tackling and arresting a cyclist during a stop‑sign enforcement blitz along...

18m ago

Carney says economic plan 'settling in' after Canada enters recession territory

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government's plan to build up the economy is "settling in" as work continues on getting major projects built and expanding non-U.S. trade relationships. These...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
From sunshine to showers: Here's when the rain is expected to hit the GTA this week

Warm temperatures and sunny skies will take a brief pause this week as showers are expected to return.

3h ago

2:17
Is AI the future of sports coaching?

AI is changing the way athletes train. From pros to amateurs, Audra Brown has the details.

16h ago

2:08
Toronto Police seize $3.5 million worth of fake sports jerseys and memorabilia

2 men faces charges of fraud after police raided a Mississauga warehouse full of alleged counterfeit sports merchandise. As Alan Carter reports, the responsibility of spotting a fake remains with the buyer.

16h ago

1:51
Sunny and dry weather continue this week in Toronto

Sunny and dry weather will continue until late this week in Toronto. CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

2:35
As Toronto prepares to host the World Cup in 11 days, is the TTC ready?

Rhianne Campbell speaks with the TTC and commuters, as the city gears up to welcome tens of thousands of visitors.

17h ago

More Videos