Canada sends letter to U.S., Mexico calling for renewal of trade agreement

WASHINGTON — Canada has sent a letter to the United States and Mexico recommending that the three countries renew the continental trade pact.

The letter from Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc to United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexico’s Secretary of Economy Marcelo Ebrard is required as part of the mandatory review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, known in Canada as CUSMA.

“Canadian, American and Mexican farmers, businesses, workers and consumers are counting on the timely completion of this work to provide the certainty and stability that is essential to maintaining the conditions that not only secure their economic futures but allow them to prosper,” the letter said.

LeBlanc is expected to be in Washington Tuesday with Chief Trade Negotiator Janice Charette for a meeting with Greer. LeBlanc and Charette will return to Ottawa the same day, while Greer is set to travel to France on Wednesday.

While official CUSMA trade talks between Ottawa and Washington have yet to begin, the United States and Mexico have started their negotiations.

The continental trade pact has shielded Canada and Mexico from the worst impacts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The current 10 per cent global duty does not apply to goods compliant with CUSMA. Canada is still being slammed by Trump’s separate tariffs on industries like steel, aluminum, automobiles and cabinetry.

CUSMA was negotiated during the first Trump administration to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. But Trump has criticized the trade agreement by calling it irrelevant and saying it may have served its purpose.

Greer also has said he’d be open to two separate bilateral agreements but has noted that aspects of CUSMA work very well.

The CUSMA review sets up a three-way choice for each country to make. They can renew the deal for another 16 years, withdraw from it or signal both non-renewal and non-withdrawal — which would trigger an annual review that could keep negotiations going for up to a decade.

LeBlanc’s letter pushed for the 16-year renewal.

“Canada looks forward to continued engagement with both the United States and Mexico on opportunities to expand our trading partnership and is willing to consider any proposal that can be beneficial to all three nations’ long-term prosperity,” he said in the letter.

“In parallel, discussion with the United States on addressing sectoral tariffs will be essential.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press