Police investigating suspicious death in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the city’s west end.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency responders were called to an apartment building on St. Clair Avenue West near Rushton Road, west of Bathurst Street, for a medical complaint.

When police and paramedics arrived, they located a deceased female at the scene.

Police say the death has been deemed suspicious at this time and that the homicide unit is monitoring.

No further details have been released at this time.