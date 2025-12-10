Clinical psychologists speak out against proposed training requirement changes

On a chilly Saturday morning, dozens of clinical psychologists and patients, armed with signs, came together to rally against a big change impacting their industry.

“We’re here because we want the College of Psychologists and Behaviour Analysts of Ontario (CPBAO) to stop the reforms that they are putting forth,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Shireen Avuhatoum.

Those proposed reforms would slash training requirements currently in place to become a clinical psychologist.

At the rally, CityNews also met patients like Mauricio Deutsch.

“I’ve been using psychiatric care for the last five to six years,” he said. “I am also concerned about these changes.”

Deutsch has been able to see a clinical psychologist but many others in the province have not been so lucky.

“There is no doubt about it. We do have an issue around access to psychologists and psychological associates who can diagnose and do therapy, nobody disagrees with that,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Natalie Michel. “But these proposals are not the way to fix it.”

The CPBAO is proposing reducing the number of supervised work years for Master-level graduates from four years to just one, a move the college says aligns with several other provinces in Canada including Alberta.

“The proposed reforms will align with provincial systems and create clearer, streamlined pathways for current and newly graduated professionals to register and practice in Ontario,” said CPBAO CEO Tony De Bono.

“To be clear, these changes are about eliminating barriers, not lowering standards. Our examination, supervision, and oversight requirements remain rigorous and aligned with public protection.”

Clinical psychologists against the proposed changes, like Dr. Michel, who went through her four years of supervised clinical work, says a Master’s degree and one year of clinical practice is not enough and could be detrimental to care.

“We know that misdiagnosis increases when you’ve reduced training. Misdiagnosis can lead to people getting hospitalized unnecessarily for prolonged treatment or even worse,” she said. “We’re talking about a 75 per cent reduction in clinical training, that’s a lot.

Dr. Michel says for new practitioners it takes several years to fully understand the many different mental health disorders and argues one year isn’t enough training for proper treatment.

“There’s just a lot that’s going to be missed. We’re concerned that clients won’t get the right diagnosis.”

The proposed changes have support. The Ontario Association of Mental Health Professionals, which represents a broad spectrum of regulated mental health practitioners, says the College is looking at this from a very evidence-based approach.

“OAMHP has carefully reviewed the proposed changes approved by Council on September 26, 2025, and we believe these modifications represent a necessary, evidence-based, and long overdue modernization of Ontario’s regulatory framework,” said the Association’s president, Katharine De Santos, who argues the changes will address the current need for more people to be treated.

“People will be able to not only get assessments done faster, but hopefully there will also be lower costs as well.” She said.

The changes, which were approved by CPBAO’s board on Sept. 26, are currently out for the 60-day public consultation period in accordance with the Regulated Health Professions Act (1991), where additional opportunity for input will be provided. Final consideration will rest with the College’s board and the Minister of Health.

