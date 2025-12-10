Toronto police board approves near $94M police budget for 2026

The Toronto Police Service’s 2026 budget has been approved and will be passed on to City Council for final consideration.

The $93.8 million budget – a seven per cent increase over last year’s budget – was approved by the Toronto Police Service Board on Wednesday.

The budget looks to add 143 new uniform positions to its ranks, which the force says will allow it to respond to emergencies faster and increase investigative capacity to close cases quicker.

The 2026 budget also includes 40 new civilian positions to be allocated “based on operational priorities.”

“This budget strengthens the progress we’ve made over the past year,” said Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw. “It continues to support our multi-year hiring plan, ensuring more officers are on the frontline to continue to improve responding to residents when they need us the most. We’re also pleased to expand our Neighbourhood Community Officer (NCO) program and increase our presence within the transit system.”

Approximately 84 per cent of the police budget comes from property taxes while the remainder comes from other revenue and grant sources. If the full increase is approved, the total 2026 operating budget will be $1.43 billion.