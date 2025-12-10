Toronto police board approves near $94M police budget for 2026

A Toronto police officer is seen outside police headquarters in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By John Marchesan

Posted December 10, 2025 4:55 pm.

The Toronto Police Service’s 2026 budget has been approved and will be passed on to City Council for final consideration.

The $93.8 million budget – a seven per cent increase over last year’s budget – was approved by the Toronto Police Service Board on Wednesday.

The budget looks to add 143 new uniform positions to its ranks, which the force says will allow it to respond to emergencies faster and increase investigative capacity to close cases quicker.

The 2026 budget also includes 40 new civilian positions to be allocated “based on operational priorities.”

“This budget strengthens the progress we’ve made over the past year,” said Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw. “It continues to support our multi-year hiring plan, ensuring more officers are on the frontline to continue to improve responding to residents when they need us the most. We’re also pleased to expand our Neighbourhood Community Officer (NCO) program and increase our presence within the transit system.”

Approximately 84 per cent of the police budget comes from property taxes while the remainder comes from other revenue and grant sources. If the full increase is approved, the total 2026 operating budget will be $1.43 billion.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Over 150 crashes reported as messy, stormy weather hits GTHA: OPP

Over 150 crashes have been reported by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the GTHA since early Wednesday morning as snow and rain fell across the region. According to unofficial snowfall totals, 5-10...

6m ago

Investigation underway after dog fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station

An investigation is underway after a dog was fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station last month. Hamilton police say a damaged electric cable was in contact with a metal grate, which ended up...

4h ago

3 women wanted after 2 others assaulted, dragged by vehicle in Fashion District

Toronto police are searching for three women after two other women were assaulted and dragged by a vehicle in the Fashion District last month. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. on November 23, two...

6h ago

Male seriously injured in east end stabbing

Paramedics say a male victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city's east end on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at around 2:11 p.m. near Danforth Avenue and Main...

3h ago

Top Stories

Over 150 crashes reported as messy, stormy weather hits GTHA: OPP

Over 150 crashes have been reported by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the GTHA since early Wednesday morning as snow and rain fell across the region. According to unofficial snowfall totals, 5-10...

6m ago

Investigation underway after dog fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station

An investigation is underway after a dog was fatally electrocuted at West Harbour GO station last month. Hamilton police say a damaged electric cable was in contact with a metal grate, which ended up...

4h ago

3 women wanted after 2 others assaulted, dragged by vehicle in Fashion District

Toronto police are searching for three women after two other women were assaulted and dragged by a vehicle in the Fashion District last month. Investigators say just before 3 a.m. on November 23, two...

6h ago

Male seriously injured in east end stabbing

Paramedics say a male victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city's east end on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at around 2:11 p.m. near Danforth Avenue and Main...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
From the streets: Toronto blanketed in wet snow, ice amid blast of winter

Footage from the streets of Toronto show how commuters made there way around the city as wet snow and ice blanketed the area as an ongoing blast of winter weather hits Southern Ontario.

8h ago

2:13
Heavier snow overnight to slow morning commute

Toronto and the GTA remain under weather alerts as heavier snow is expected to fall overnight and slow down the morning commute. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

20h ago

2:46
Toronto Mayor pushes for faster speeds on new Finch LRT

Time was the issue at Toronto City Hall on Tuesday with Mayor Olivia Chow pushing for faster speeds on the new Finch LRT and for staff to draw up with a new bylaw sooner to protect tenants during heatwaves.  Alan Carter reports.

23h ago

2:47
Scarborough family's beloved Christmas display destroyed by masked vandals

It's a true 'nightmare before Christmas': A family's beloved holiday display featuring massive Christmas inflatables has been destroyed by masked vandals. Brandon Choghri speaks with the homeowner, who says he's devastated by the destruction.

December 9, 2025 6:34 pm EST EST

0:32
Here's how much GTA gas prices are expected to drop this week

Drivers across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will see a significant drop at the pumps this week, with gas prices expected to fall to 126.9 cents per litre on Wednesday.

December 9, 2025 3:28 pm EST EST

More Videos