The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Ontario say they have dismantled a major international drug trafficking operation that exploited Canadian mail services to ship narcotics across the globe.

The 10-month investigation, conducted in partnership with U.S. Homeland Security and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), uncovered a network using Canada Post to send methamphetamine, cocaine, and other controlled substances to more than a dozen countries, including the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the U.K., Slovakia, Austria, India, and Ireland. Shipments also reached multiple provinces across Canada.

On Oct. 22, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Ottawa’s Findlay Creek neighbourhood. Police seized nearly 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 200 Hydromorphone pills, cocaine, and other substances, with an estimated street value of $166,000.

4 Ottawa residents facing charges

Ian Murray, 43, of Ottawa, is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence related to the exportation of a controlled substance, instructing the commission of an offence for a criminal organization, four counts of trafficking cocaine, and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Ellysha Garand, 36, of Ottawa, is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence related to the exportation of a controlled substance, participating in the commission of an offence for a criminal organization, eight counts of trafficking cocaine, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Mikias Mekonen, 41, of Ottawa, is charged with participating in the commission of an offence for a criminal organization, 17 counts of trafficking Hydromorphone and cocaine, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Aseel Al-Taee, 50, of Ottawa, is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Police confirmed that Murray and Mekonen were released on bail, while Garand was remanded into custody with her next bail review scheduled for Dec. 10. Al-Taee was released on an undertaking and is due to appear in court on March 3, 2026.