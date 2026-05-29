Canada Post reported a $205‑million loss before tax in the first quarter of 2026, a notable deterioration from the same period last year as revenue and mail volumes fell across every major business line.

The loss represents a $164‑million decline from the first quarter of 2025, when the postal service posted a $41‑million loss. Overall revenue dropped 14.3 per cent, or $181 million, compared to last year.

Canada Post says ongoing labour uncertainty played a significant role. Throughout the first quarter, the corporation remained without new collective agreements with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). Employees have been voting on tentative agreements since April 20, with the ratification period running until May 30.

That uncertainty pushed parcel customers toward competitors offering more stability, the corporation said. Parcel revenue fell by $79 million, or 17.1 per cent, while parcel volumes dropped by seven million pieces.

Transaction Mail and Direct Marketing also saw sharp declines. Letter mail revenue fell 13.7 per cent, with volumes down nearly 16 per cent. Direct Marketing revenue dropped 13.4 per cent, with volumes falling by 146 million pieces. Canada Post noted that year‑over‑year comparisons were skewed by unusually strong volumes in early 2025, when mailings surged following a 2024 labour disruption.

Transformation effort aims to end reliance on federal funding

The corporation emphasized that its financial challenges underscore the need for a major transformation to strengthen the national postal service, support businesses, and restore financial sustainability.

Canada Post began receiving repayable federal cash injections in 2025 to prevent insolvency—an arrangement it says must end.

Operational costs fell by $19 million, or 6.9 per cent, largely due to lower outbound parcel volumes, which reduced fees paid to foreign postal administrations. However, labour costs rose due to higher wages and four additional paid days compared with the same period last year.

The Canada Post Group of Companies, which includes Purolator, recorded a $251‑million loss before tax, compared to a $102‑million loss in the first quarter of 2025. The decline was driven largely by Canada Post’s performance.