Toronto police, OPP to announce breakthrough in 3 cold case homicides
Posted December 11, 2025 5:21 am.
Toronto police are set to reveal a significant development in three historical homicide investigations during a press conference scheduled for Thursday.
Deputy Chief Rob Johnson and Detective Sergeant Steve Smith of the Cold Case Unit will lead the announcement, joined by Chief Superintendent Karen Gonneau of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. at Toronto Police Headquarters.
No other details were immediately provided.