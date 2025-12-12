Flooding in Fraser Valley could peak today, as B.C. prepares for second system

A car crosses a flooded street in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, December 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated December 12, 2025 7:57 am.

Flooding in the Fraser Valley, caused by overflow from the Nooksack River in Washington state, is expected to peak Friday, as residents wait to see the severity of the inundation.

David Campbell with the B.C. River Forecast Centre says water levels across the border were already receding, but floodwaters the river is pouring north into the Sumas area were expected to keep rising overnight.

He says rainfall warnings are down, but the forecast shows another round of atmospheric river and stormy systems is expected Sunday and may bring with it increased flood hazards.

Campbell says that will give a little bit of time to create room in many of B.C.’s rivers that are at or near flood stage.

The City of Abbotsford, which is under a state of emergency, says residents of more than 450 properties have been told to get out immediately, with more than 1,000 others under evacuation alert.

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham says more than 160 farms in the Fraser Valley are under evacuation order or alert, although livestock is considered safe.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

53m ago

VIA Rail passengers endure overnight stranding, lengthy delay sparks frustration

Dozens of VIA Rail passengers were stranded overnight in Brockville, Ont., following a significant service disruption that affected three trains and caused lengthy delays across the corridor. In a statement,...

31m ago

Claims period closes Friday in $500-million bread price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide...

5h ago

Man, 19, dies in Peel police shooting following stabbing in Mississauga: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

14m ago

Top Stories

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

53m ago

VIA Rail passengers endure overnight stranding, lengthy delay sparks frustration

Dozens of VIA Rail passengers were stranded overnight in Brockville, Ont., following a significant service disruption that affected three trains and caused lengthy delays across the corridor. In a statement,...

31m ago

Claims period closes Friday in $500-million bread price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide...

5h ago

Man, 19, dies in Peel police shooting following stabbing in Mississauga: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Weekend snow and a surge of Arctic air this weekend

Some frigid air and snowflakes are on the way this weekend. Natasha Ramsahai with the details.

14h ago

2:44
Ford government extends winter break until late March

The Ford government is extending it’s winter break and will not return to the legislature until late March. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are slamming the government for only sitting for a total of 51 days this year.

15h ago

2:35
How a Tai Chi Teacher Built a Community Over 30 Years

For 30 years, Tai Chi instructor Peter Chan has brought seniors together in Mississauga helping them heal, connect, and build community. A quiet practice with a powerful impact. Brandon Rowe reports.

15h ago

2:23
Serial killer identified in Toronto cold case investigation

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over almost two decades in the 1980s and 1990s.

20h ago

0:54
Woman in her 70s fatally struck in Scarborough collision

An elderly woman has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

21h ago

More Videos