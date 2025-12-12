Wennberg caps 3-point effort with OT winner as Sharks top Maple Leafs 3-2

San Jose Sharks' William Eklund (72) and Alexander Wennberg (21) celebrate the game-winning goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Dennis Hildeby (35) during overtime NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted December 12, 2025 5:23 am.

Alexander Wennberg scored at 2:49 of overtime as the San Jose Sharks came back from a two-goal deficit to top the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.

John Klingberg, with a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Orlov provided the rest of the offence for San Jose (15-14-3). Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves for the Sharks. Wennberg added two assists.

Auston Matthews and Dakota Joshua replied for Toronto (14-11-5). Dennis Hildeby stopped 29 shots. William Nylander added two assists.

Matthews made it 2-0 in the second period on a power play with his 13th goal of the season — and fourth in the last seven contests — to snap Toronto’s ugly 2-for-28 run with the man advantage.

Orlov ended Hildeby’s shutout streak at 132 minutes six seconds when he scored his first of the campaign to make the score 2-1 through two periods. Klingberg forced overtime with a point shot late in regulation after Barclay Goodrow’s pinballed effort was ruled out for offside earlier in the third.

Already down two top defencemen in Chris Tanev (upper-body injury) and Brandon Carlo (lower-body injury), the Leafs lost Oliver Ekman-Larsson early in the final period when Sharks winger Adam Gaudette landed on his left ankle along the boards.

Toronto hosts Edmonton on Saturday night.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

56m ago

VIA Rail passengers endure overnight stranding, lengthy delay sparks frustration

Dozens of VIA Rail passengers were stranded overnight in Brockville, Ont., following a significant service disruption that affected three trains and caused lengthy delays across the corridor. In a statement,...

33m ago

Claims period closes Friday in $500-million bread price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide...

5h ago

Man, 19, dies in Peel police shooting following stabbing in Mississauga: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

16m ago

Top Stories

TDSB's Director of Education departs amid leadership change

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has announced a sudden leadership change, with Director of Education Clayton La Touche leaving the board effective immediately. In a statement obtained by CityNews...

56m ago

VIA Rail passengers endure overnight stranding, lengthy delay sparks frustration

Dozens of VIA Rail passengers were stranded overnight in Brockville, Ont., following a significant service disruption that affected three trains and caused lengthy delays across the corridor. In a statement,...

33m ago

Claims period closes Friday in $500-million bread price-fixing settlement

TORONTO — Today is the last day to get a slice of the $500 million settlement in the class-action suit related to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company George Weston Ltd., of alleged industry-wide...

5h ago

Man, 19, dies in Peel police shooting following stabbing in Mississauga: SIU

A 19-year-old man has died after he was shot by a Peel regional police officer at a residence in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirms. In an update Thursday...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Weekend snow and a surge of Arctic air this weekend

Some frigid air and snowflakes are on the way this weekend. Natasha Ramsahai with the details.

14h ago

2:44
Ford government extends winter break until late March

The Ford government is extending it’s winter break and will not return to the legislature until late March. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are slamming the government for only sitting for a total of 51 days this year.

15h ago

2:35
How a Tai Chi Teacher Built a Community Over 30 Years

For 30 years, Tai Chi instructor Peter Chan has brought seniors together in Mississauga helping them heal, connect, and build community. A quiet practice with a powerful impact. Brandon Rowe reports.

15h ago

2:23
Serial killer identified in Toronto cold case investigation

Toronto police have identified a man responsible for the deaths of three women over almost two decades in the 1980s and 1990s.

20h ago

0:54
Woman in her 70s fatally struck in Scarborough collision

An elderly woman has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

21h ago

More Videos