Alexander Wennberg scored at 2:49 of overtime as the San Jose Sharks came back from a two-goal deficit to top the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night.

John Klingberg, with a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Orlov provided the rest of the offence for San Jose (15-14-3). Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves for the Sharks. Wennberg added two assists.

Auston Matthews and Dakota Joshua replied for Toronto (14-11-5). Dennis Hildeby stopped 29 shots. William Nylander added two assists.

Matthews made it 2-0 in the second period on a power play with his 13th goal of the season — and fourth in the last seven contests — to snap Toronto’s ugly 2-for-28 run with the man advantage.

Orlov ended Hildeby’s shutout streak at 132 minutes six seconds when he scored his first of the campaign to make the score 2-1 through two periods. Klingberg forced overtime with a point shot late in regulation after Barclay Goodrow’s pinballed effort was ruled out for offside earlier in the third.

Already down two top defencemen in Chris Tanev (upper-body injury) and Brandon Carlo (lower-body injury), the Leafs lost Oliver Ekman-Larsson early in the final period when Sharks winger Adam Gaudette landed on his left ankle along the boards.

Toronto hosts Edmonton on Saturday night.