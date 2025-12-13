1 dead, 1 injured after serious crash in Kawartha Lakes
Posted December 13, 2025 5:25 pm.
A driver has died following a serious collision in Kawartha Lakes, provincial police say.
According to authorities, the crash happened on Highway 35 between Highway 7A and Telecom Road on Saturday morning. It involved a cargo van and a car.
Police say the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the cargo van was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.