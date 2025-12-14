A Brown University student survived being shot in high school. Then came the active shooter alerts

FILE - Survivor of gun violence Mia Tretta speaks while standing next to a wall with photographs of victims of gun violence during the Inaugural Gun Violence Survivors' Summit at ATF Headquarters in Washington, April 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2025 6:37 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2025 9:57 pm.

When Brown University junior Mia Tretta’s phone began buzzing with an emergency alert during finals week, she tried to convince herself it couldn’t be happening again.

In 2019, Tretta had been shot in the abdomen during a mass shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. Two students were killed, and she and two others were wounded. She was 15 at the time.

On Saturday, Tretta was studying in her dorm with a friend when the first message arrived, warning of an emergency at the university’s engineering building. Something must have happened, she thought, but surely it couldn’t be a shooting.

As more alerts poured in, urging people to lock down and stay away from windows, the familiarity of the language made clear what she had feared. By the end of the day, two people were dead and nine others injured in the Providence, Rhode Island, shooting that once again upended a school campus.

“No one should ever have to go through one shooting, let alone two,” Tretta said in a phone interview Sunday. “And as someone who was shot at my high school when I was 15 years old, I never thought that this was something I’d have to go through again.”

Tretta’s experience captures a grim reality for a generation now in college: students who grew up rehearsing lockdowns and active-shooter drills, only to encounter the same violence again years later on campuses that once seemed like an escape from it.

In recent years, small groups of students have endured multiple mass shootings at different stages of their education, including survivors of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who later experienced a deadly shooting at Florida State University in April.

Another Brown student, Zoe Weissman, reflected on social media about attending middle school next door to the Parkland high school during the mass killing there. She said she was outside the middle school when the shooting happened, and heard gunshots and screams, saw first responders and then watched videos of what happened.

Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Craig Greenberg said on Facebook that his son Ben, a junior at Brown, is safe after using furniture to barricade himself and his roommates inside their room. Greenberg survived an assassination attempt during his mayoral campaign in 2022.

After Tretta was shot in high school, she pushed for tighter gun restrictions and rose to a leadership role with the group Students Demand Action. Her advocacy took her to the White House under former President Joe Biden, and she also met with his former Attorney General Merrick Garland.

She has particularly focused on “ghost guns,” such as the one used at her high school, that can be built from parts and make it difficult to track or regulate owners.

And at Brown, Tretta had been working on a paper about the educational journeys of students who have lived through school shootings, a subject shaped by her own experience. The paper was due in a few days.

Tretta, who studies international and public affairs and education, said Saturday was the first time she’d gotten such an active shooter alert at Brown.

“I chose Brown, a place that I love, because it felt like somewhere I could finally be safe and finally, you know, be normal in this new normal that I live of a school shooting survivor,” she said. “And it’s happened again. And it didn’t have to.”

Jonathan Mattise, The Associated Press


Top Stories

2 people found dead at Rob Reiner's home and homicide detectives are investigating

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homicide detectives were investigating Sunday after two people were found dead at director-actor Rob Reiner's Los Angeles home, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire...

38m ago

Canadian politicians react to terrorist attack in Australia, GTA police forces stepping up patrols at synagogues

Police forces across the GTA say residents can expect an increased presence in and around synagogues and community centres in the aftermath of the terrorist attack against Jewish citizens at a Hanukkah...

44m ago

Father and son gunmen kill at least 15 people at Australian Hanukkah event

Two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi beach, killing 15 people, including a child, officials said Monday, in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic...

6m ago

Canadian describes 'freakout' as shots rang out in deadly attack in Australia

SYDNEY — Canadian Finn Foster, backpacking with his girlfriend in Australia, says they were planning to watch the sunset on Sydney's famous Bondi Beach when they heard about two dozen pops. At first,...

39m ago

