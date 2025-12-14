GTA police forces step up patrols in wake of terrorist attack against Jews in Australia

Police cordon off an area at Bondi Beach after a reported shooting in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Police forces across the GTA say residents can expect an increased presence in and around synagogues and community centres in the aftermath of the terrorist attack against Jewish citizens at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia on Sunday.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said there will be an increased presence in the Jewish community at schools, places of worship, and events as part of a proactive approach throughout the holidays.

“We stand against hate and terrorism. While there is no nexus to Toronto, the @TorontoPolice have deployed a whole-of-service approach to increase police presence and visibility to Toronto’s Jewish communities,” he said in a social media post.

Police in York Region echoed those comments, saying they are in constant contact with federal and provincial partners to actively identify any potential threats.

“We understand the incidents of hate crime occurring outside our jurisdiction have been unsettling; we will continue to monitor and respond to any potential threats,” they said. “(We) will not tolerate any form of hate crime or the threat of violence against anyone. All reports of hate crime or hate/bias incidents will be investigated thoroughly.”

Peel Regional Police say they acknowledge the concern the Australia attack may have in local communities, adding that every person deserves to feel safe, valued, and supported. “No exceptions.”

“At this time, there are no known related threats, but we remain vigilant and are monitoring the situation closely.”

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs says it is in continuous contact with the federal government and law enforcement officials at the provincial and municipal levels to ensure steps are being taken to keep their communities safe.

“From the United Kingdom to the United States and now Australia, we have seen the deadly consequences of calls to ‘globalize the Intifada’ and the rise of violent antisemitic extremism. Canada is not immune. Canadians must wake up to this reality – we need urgent action from governments and law enforcement to keep all of us safe,” CIJA CEO Noah Shack said in a statement Sunday morning.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the city stands with the Jewish community, especially as they prepare to celebrate the festival of Hanukkah.

“To Toronto’s Jewish community: I know the fear you feel is real, while celebrating your faith, gathering with loved ones or simply being visible. You deserve to live freely, openly and safely in our city. We condemn antisemitism in the strongest possible terms and must confront it wherever it exists,” Chow said in a statement.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed similar solidarity with the Jewish community.

“As we come together in support of our Jewish friends and neighbours to grieve this terrible attack, we must all stand with our Jewish community against hate and antisemitism wherever it is found,” said Ford. “I am praying for the victims and their loved ones, and that all those responsible for this attack are swiftly brought to justice.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney joined the chorus of international leaders in condemning the attack.

“Canada stands with the people of Australia and Jewish people everywhere in sorrow, and determination never to bow to terrorism, violence, hatred and intimidation,” said Carney.

“Hanukkah is a time of light amidst the darkness, and a remembrance of the resilience of the Jewish people. May we all support and strengthen that resilience to protect our Jewish communities and to ensure more fundamentally that all people can thrive in every aspect of our society.”

Top Stories

'An act of evil': Gunmen kill 11 in terrorist attack on Jewish holiday event in Australia

Two gunmen attacked a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing at least 11 people in what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck...

28m ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man in his 20s has been critically injured following an early morning shooting in North York. Toronto police say there was an altercation at a banquet hall on Steeles Avenue West, just west of Highway...

3h ago

Man, 21, suffers life-altering injuries in two-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A driver is in hospital with what police are calling life-altering injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga. Police in Peel Region say the crash occurred in the Ninth Line and Argentia...

3h ago

Police have person of interest in custody over Brown University shooting that killed 2, wounded 9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island said early Sunday that they had a person of interest in custody after a shooting that rocked the Brown University campus during final exams, leaving two...

2h ago

