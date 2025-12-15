One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following an early morning house fire in Ajax.

On Dec. 11 at approximately 6:10 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Angier Crescent after reports of a fire. When police arrived, smoke was seen billowing from the home. Fire crews were already on scene and quickly worked to extinguish the blaze.

An adult male was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Authorities say the home has been deemed unsafe, preventing a full search of the premises.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.