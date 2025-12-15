updated

‘General Hospital’ actor Anthony Geary dead at 78

BURBANK, CA - APRIL 26: Actor Anthony Geary accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for "General Hospital" onstage during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS) 2015 Getty Images

By The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2025 5:01 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 6:05 pm.

Anthony Geary, who rose to fame in the 1970s and ’80s as half the daytime TV super couple Luke and Laura on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 78.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Anthony Geary, whose portrayal of Luke Spencer helped define General Hospital and daytime television,” ABC said in a statement confirming his death.

Geary died Sunday in Amsterdam of complications from a surgical procedure three days prior.

“The entire ‘General Hospital’ family is heartbroken over the news of Tony Geary’s passing,” Frank Valentini, executive producer of the ABC show, said in a statement Monday. “Tony was a brilliant actor and set the bar that we continue to strive for.”

In a career spanning more than 40 years, Geary earned eight Daytime Emmy awards as Luke Spencer after joining the soap in 1978. Luke’s pairing with Genie Francis’ Laura Webber Baldwin (as she was known at the time) propelled the two onto magazine covers and into the cultural mainstream.

The 1981 wedding of Luke and Laura was a pop culture phenom done in two parts, drawing guest appearances that included Elizabeth Taylor. A record 30 million viewers watched.

Laura (Genie Francis) and Luke (Anthony Geary) put their turbulent past behind them and married on the grounds of the Port Charles mayor’s mansion, on Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1981. (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“He was a powerhouse as an actor. Shoulder to shoulder with the greats. No star burned brighter than Tony Geary. He was one of a kind. As an artist, he was filled with a passion for the truth, no matter how blunt, or even a little rude it might be, but always hilariously funny,” Francis said in a statement.

In addition to his role as Luke, Geary had numerous TV and stage credits, including stints on other soaps: “The Young and the Restless” and “Bright Promise.” Geary played Luke on and off until 2015, though he returned for a cameo in 2017.

He lived a quiet life with husband Claudio Gama in Amsterdam.

In a 1993 interview, Geary spoke of the many highs and lows of playing Luke.

“I felt like I had to be Luke 24 hours a day or people would be disappointed,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, they are mythic creatures. They come from two sides of the universe together and have a mutual connection, which is basically lust and appreciation for individuality. They love the eccentricity in each other.”

Geary’s Luke began as a small-time hitman recruited to dismantle the relationship of Laura and her first husband, Scotty Baldwin. Their story arc turned darker when Luke sexually assaulted Laura. The assault led to a redemption trail for Luke, who evolved into a hero and even served as mayor of the show’s small town, Port Charles.

“He was not created to be a heroic character,” Geary told ABC’s “Nightline” in 2015. “He was created to be an anti-hero, and I have treasured the anti-side of the hero and pushed it for a long time. … He’s not a white hat or a black hat, he’s all shades of grey. And that has been the saving grace of playing him all these years.”

Geary was born to Mormon parents in Coalville, Utah. He was discovered while attending the University of Utah and performing on stage. He joined a touring company of “The Subject was Roses,” which brought him to Los Angeles.

Over the years, he appeared frequently in stage productions alongside his screen work.

Geary’s first appearance on TV was as Tom Whalom on an episode of “Room 222.” He went on to appear in “All in the Family,” “The Partridge Family,” “The Mod Squad,” “Marcus Welby, M.D.,” “The Streets of San Francisco” and “Barnaby Jones.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

1h ago

Police offer $25K reward for info on deadly 2023 shooting at Pickering casino

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

3m ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

3h ago

No imminent threat of attack in Canada following Australia shooting: CSIS

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says it sees no indication of a specific threat in Canada following the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia. However an intelligence...

38m ago

Top Stories

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

1h ago

Police offer $25K reward for info on deadly 2023 shooting at Pickering casino

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case. Police...

3m ago

Toronto company fined $1M for illegal home building, regulator says

TORONTO — Ontario's construction regulator says a Toronto-based homebuilder is facing more than $1 million in fines for building 39 homes without proper licensing or registration. The Home Construction...

3h ago

No imminent threat of attack in Canada following Australia shooting: CSIS

OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service says it sees no indication of a specific threat in Canada following the mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia. However an intelligence...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

5h ago

1:23
Director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele fatally stabbed inside home

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home, local police say. The director was known for films like “A Few Good Men,” and “The Princess Bride.”

7h ago

5:20
15 killed in terrorist attack on Jews in Australia

At least 15 people have been killed, including one of the gunmen, in what Australian officials called an act of antisemitic terrorism at a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

6h ago

2:48
1M+ without power across Ukraine due to Russian Strikes

Ukrainian officials say more then 1-million people are without power across the country after an intense round of Russian strikes. Karling Donoghue reports & takes a look at impending peace negotiations between the U.S., Ukraine and European leaders.

December 13, 2025 6:24 pm EST EST

2:43
Tips to keep pets safe this upcoming winter and holiday season

The holidays are a busy time for families, including our pets. But experts say colder temperatures and festive decorations can also create hidden dangerous for our furry friends. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

More Videos