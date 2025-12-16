Burlington massage therapist arrested, charged with sexual assault: Halton police

On Dec. 15, police arrested Li Ming Qu, 69, of Toronto, also known as "Leslie." Photo: Halton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 16, 2025 10:49 am.

Halton Regional Police say a Burlington massage therapist has been arrested and charged following a sexual assault investigation.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at “Be Pampered Spa,” located at 700 Guelph Line in Burlington, where an adult female reported being sexually assaulted during a recent massage.

On Dec. 15, police arrested Li Ming Qu, 69, of Toronto, also known as “Leslie.”

Qu has been charged with one count of sexual assault and was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police confirmed that Qu is employed at two “Be Pampered Spa” locations in Burlington, including the site where the alleged offence occurred. Authorities are urging anyone who may have had contact with Qu at either location to come forward.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. A photograph of the accused has been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carbon monoxide leak reported at West Don Lands high-rise

One person is in hospital following a carbon monoxide leak at a high-rise in Toronto's West Don Lands neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Bayview Avenue and Front Street East around...

23m ago

Fire in Thorncliffe Park complexes now contained; timeline for residents unclear

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials, but it remains unclear when residents will be able to return home. The...

updated

2h ago

Shooting in Brampton sparks manhunt for armed suspect

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for witnesses and video footage after shots were fired in Brampton earlier this month. PRP officers responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 3 in...

36m ago

Woman injured in East York after hand caught in meat grinder, police say

Toronto police say a woman was seriously injured late Monday night after her hand became trapped in a meat grinder at a workplace in East York. Authorities received a call at 11:19 p.m. in the Overlea...

3h ago

Top Stories

Carbon monoxide leak reported at West Don Lands high-rise

One person is in hospital following a carbon monoxide leak at a high-rise in Toronto's West Don Lands neighbourhood. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Bayview Avenue and Front Street East around...

23m ago

Fire in Thorncliffe Park complexes now contained; timeline for residents unclear

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials, but it remains unclear when residents will be able to return home. The...

updated

2h ago

Shooting in Brampton sparks manhunt for armed suspect

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are appealing for witnesses and video footage after shots were fired in Brampton earlier this month. PRP officers responded to reports of gunfire at 3:46 a.m. on Dec. 3 in...

36m ago

Woman injured in East York after hand caught in meat grinder, police say

Toronto police say a woman was seriously injured late Monday night after her hand became trapped in a meat grinder at a workplace in East York. Authorities received a call at 11:19 p.m. in the Overlea...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:48
Man found dead in parked car outside hospital went unnoticed for days

The family of the man found dead in a parked car outside a Toronto hospital is demanding for answers after saying his body was left unnoticed for days, just steps from the ER.

2h ago

2:41
Rollercoaster weather ahead

Toronto will see temperatures climb throughout the week, reaching a high of 7°C on Thursday, and dipping back down on Friday.

14h ago

2:27
TRC Calls to Action incomplete, 10 years later

The Truth & Reconciliation Commission's 94 Calls to Action are incomplete, the only question is by how much. The federal government say 85% are done or in progress. Indigenous people say it's less - and some feel like box-ticking.

16h ago

2:38
Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering Casino, ID suspect

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand's widow, with her plea for the public's help.

18h ago

0:52
Ford says LCBO won't sell off U.S. booze inventory yet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government won't sell the province's inventory of U.S. alcohol yet but is still considering options like one pitched by the Ontario Liberals to sell the stock and donate the funds to charity.

19h ago

More Videos