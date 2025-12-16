Halton Regional Police say a Burlington massage therapist has been arrested and charged following a sexual assault investigation.

According to investigators, the incident occurred at “Be Pampered Spa,” located at 700 Guelph Line in Burlington, where an adult female reported being sexually assaulted during a recent massage.

On Dec. 15, police arrested Li Ming Qu, 69, of Toronto, also known as “Leslie.”

Qu has been charged with one count of sexual assault and was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton.

Police confirmed that Qu is employed at two “Be Pampered Spa” locations in Burlington, including the site where the alleged offence occurred. Authorities are urging anyone who may have had contact with Qu at either location to come forward.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. A photograph of the accused has been released.