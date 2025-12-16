Kids mailing letters to Santa will get a response after brief pause, says Canada Post

Ottawa, Canada - October 10, 2021: Canada Post mail boxes close up in neighborhood community with red sign in English and French

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted December 16, 2025 6:37 am.

Last Updated December 16, 2025 6:40 am.

Canada Post says the millions of Canadians who write to Santa Claus with their wish lists will get a response this year.

A month-long strike by more than 55,000 postal workers last year meant Old Saint Nick couldn’t respond to letters, but kids were assured he would read each one.

Canada Post spokesman Phil Legault says more than one million letters are delivered to and from the Jolly Old Elf each year, and that’s not about to change.

Under the Santa letters program, all letters with the iconic HOH OHO postal code mailed by Dec. 8 will be delivered. Legault says he can’t confirm exact delivery dates, but says Santa responds to each letter.

“It is a busy time for our postal elves,” Legault said in an email Monday. “Our employees love seeing the letters addressed to Santa Claus pass through our postal system.”

Canada Post and the union representing its mail carriers announced last month they had reached agreements in principle after two years of contentious bargaining.

Legault said, “Canada Post takes great pride in helping to deliver over one million letters to and from Santa each year, and it’s a tradition we’re honoured to be a part of.”

