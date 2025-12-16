A Vaughan man has been sentenced to five years in prison and handed a 15‑year driving ban following a fatal hit‑and‑run that claimed the life of a 16‑year‑old boy in May 2024.

On Dec. 15, Honourable Justice M. Fuerst delivered the sentence against Harnoor Chauhan, 25, of Vaughan. Chauhan had earlier pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident causing death, and public mischief.

The ruling comes more than a year after the collision that shocked the Vaughan community and left a family grieving the sudden loss of their son.

On the night of May 21, 2024, at approximately 10:45 p.m., York Regional Police (YRP) responded to reports of a collision at Martin Grove Road and Jackman Crescent in Woodbridge. Investigators said the driver of a white Mercedes‑Benz struck a teenager riding a mini‑bike before fleeing the scene.

Minutes later, officers were called to a nearby location where the driver of the Mercedes claimed his vehicle had been carjacked. Following an investigation, police determined the report was false and identified Chauhan as the driver involved in the fatal hit‑and‑run.

Family and friends remember victim as bright, joyful presence

The youth, later identified as 16-year-old David Shirinian, suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead in the hospital.

“At just 16 years old, David was taken from us far too soon, leaving a void that can never be filled,” wrote Lindsay Korbis, on behalf of David’s mother, Sabrina Shirinian, on a GoFundMe page. “He was a cherished son, brother, and friend, known for his bright smile, kind heart, beautiful eyes, and the joy he brought into the lives of everyone he met.”

At the time of the offence, Chauhan was bound by a release order for unrelated offences, police said.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility, and all motorists are reminded of their legal and ethical obligation to remain at the scene of any collision,” said YRP.

Authorities say the case remains open for any additional information. Investigators are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward.