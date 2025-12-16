Head of Via Rail to step down in January as Canada pursues high-speed rail

OTTAWA — Canada’s transport minister says the head of Via Rail will leave his post next month in a move that comes as the federal government unveils its plans to pursue high-speed rail projects.

Steven MacKinnon says he has accepted a resignation letter from Via Rail President and CEO Mario Peloquin, who will officially step aside in mid-January.

MacKinnon says Peloquin is retiring after 41 years in the rail industry and thanked him for his almost three years of “dedication and commitment” to Canada’s national passenger rail service.

“I wish him continued success in his future endeavours,” MacKinnon said in a statement Tuesday.

Peloquin took on the role in June 2023 and was expected to carry out a five-year term. He previously served as chief operating officer for New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and as senior vice-president at the former SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

His retirement comes as the federal government announces plans to move ahead with Canada’s first high-speed rail network, with construction set to begin in 2029.

The government has not made a final decision approving funding for the entire rail line.

Via Rail also saw criticism last week when hundreds of passengers were left stranded for hours after one of its trains broke down near Brockville, Ont.

MacKinnon told reporters in Gatineau, Que., he “wasn’t happy” with the company’s response and pledged to sit down with officials to discuss how to do better.

“We have a public transportation system, Via Rail, that operates in a Canadian winter. There are going to be issues,” he said.

“It’s how you deal with those issues when they arise … and I want to make sure Via is on a path of continuous improvement.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2025.

— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton

The Canadian Press