Head of Via Rail to step down in January as Canada pursues high-speed rail

Mario Péloquin, president and CEO of Via Rail, speaks during a press conference at the company's Halifax station in Halifax on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Via Rail is marking 120 years of continuous service by The Ocean, making it the oldest named passenger train in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 16, 2025 11:08 pm.

Last Updated December 16, 2025 11:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s transport minister says the head of Via Rail will leave his post next month in a move that comes as the federal government unveils its plans to pursue high-speed rail projects.

Steven MacKinnon says he has accepted a resignation letter from Via Rail President and CEO Mario Peloquin, who will officially step aside in mid-January.

MacKinnon says Peloquin is retiring after 41 years in the rail industry and thanked him for his almost three years of “dedication and commitment” to Canada’s national passenger rail service.

“I wish him continued success in his future endeavours,” MacKinnon said in a statement Tuesday.

Peloquin took on the role in June 2023 and was expected to carry out a five-year term. He previously served as chief operating officer for New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority and as senior vice-president at the former SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.

His retirement comes as the federal government announces plans to move ahead with Canada’s first high-speed rail network, with construction set to begin in 2029.

The government has not made a final decision approving funding for the entire rail line.

Via Rail also saw criticism last week when hundreds of passengers were left stranded for hours after one of its trains broke down near Brockville, Ont.

MacKinnon told reporters in Gatineau, Que., he “wasn’t happy” with the company’s response and pledged to sit down with officials to discuss how to do better.

“We have a public transportation system, Via Rail, that operates in a Canadian winter. There are going to be issues,” he said.

“It’s how you deal with those issues when they arise … and I want to make sure Via is on a path of continuous improvement.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2025.

— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City council passes Mayor Chow's motion to speed up LRT, streetcar service

City council has passed Mayor Olivia Chow's motion calling for action to speed up light rail transit (LRT) and streetcars across the city after the anticipated launch of the Line 6 Finch West LRT was marred...

6h ago

Prosecutors charge Rob Reiner’s son Nick with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, which stunned their communities in Hollywood and Democratic...

4h ago

Vaughan man gets 5-year prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run that killed teen boy

A Vaughan man has been sentenced to five years in prison and handed a 15‑year driving ban following a fatal hit‑and‑run that claimed the life of a 16‑year‑old boy in May 2024. On Dec. 15,...

12h ago

Toronto city council adopts cooling room bylaw for apartment buildings

Toronto City Council has approved a new bylaw requiring apartment buildings without air conditioning to provide access to a cooled amenity space during the summer months. Council voted to repeal and...

7h ago

Top Stories

City council passes Mayor Chow's motion to speed up LRT, streetcar service

City council has passed Mayor Olivia Chow's motion calling for action to speed up light rail transit (LRT) and streetcars across the city after the anticipated launch of the Line 6 Finch West LRT was marred...

6h ago

Prosecutors charge Rob Reiner’s son Nick with 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of his parents, which stunned their communities in Hollywood and Democratic...

4h ago

Vaughan man gets 5-year prison sentence in fatal hit-and-run that killed teen boy

A Vaughan man has been sentenced to five years in prison and handed a 15‑year driving ban following a fatal hit‑and‑run that claimed the life of a 16‑year‑old boy in May 2024. On Dec. 15,...

12h ago

Toronto city council adopts cooling room bylaw for apartment buildings

Toronto City Council has approved a new bylaw requiring apartment buildings without air conditioning to provide access to a cooled amenity space during the summer months. Council voted to repeal and...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:41
Toronto Council votes to speed up new Finch West LRT

Criticized as moving too slow, city staff will now study ways to improve speeds on the newly opened Finch West LRT. As Alan Carter reports opponents of Mayor Olivia Chow say this should have been done before.

7h ago

0:33
Toronto Tempo unveils inaugural WNBA jerseys

The Toronto Tempo unveiled their inaugural WNBA jerseys on Tuesday, marking a milestone for Canada’s first team in the league as they prepare for their debut season.

13h ago

2:20
Thorncliffe Park fire extinguished after more than two weeks of blaze

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials, but it remains unclear when residents will be able to return home.

15h ago

2:48
Man found dead in parked car outside hospital went unnoticed for days

The family of the man found dead in a parked car outside a Toronto hospital is demanding for answers after saying his body was left unnoticed for days, just steps from the ER.

16h ago

2:41
Rollercoaster weather ahead

Toronto will see temperatures climb throughout the week, reaching a high of 7°C on Thursday, and dipping back down on Friday.

December 15, 2025 9:13 pm EST EST

More Videos