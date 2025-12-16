Here are the baby names Ontario parents loved the most in 2024

Ontario parents kept tradition alive in 2024, with Olivia and Noah once again topping the charts as the province’s most popular baby names.

For the 16th consecutive year, Olivia held the crown as the leading choice for girls, while Noah continued his streak as the most popular boy’s name for the sixth year in a row.

The top names of 2024

The province released its annual list of baby names, revealing familiar favourites alongside a few rising stars.

Top 10 girls’ names:

Olivia Charlotte Sophia Amelia Emma Ava Maya Sofia Mia Isla

Top 10 boys’ names:

Noah Liam Theodore Oliver Jack Henry Benjamin Lucas Muhammad Leo

Olivia’s dominance is nothing short of remarkable. Since 2009, the name has been the go‑to choice for Ontario parents. Noah, meanwhile, has steadily risen to the top, cementing itself as a modern classic.

Names like Charlotte, Amelia, and Theodore continue to climb, while Maya, Isla, and Leo show how parents are embracing shorter, softer names with international flair. Lucas (a great name, to be sure) fell from the 6th spot in last year’s ranking to the 8th spot this year. Henry was more popular this year, rising from 10th in 2023 to 6th, respectively.

“Welcoming a new baby and choosing a name are joyful milestones, and we want parents to spend that time making memories, not worrying about paperwork,” said Stephen Crawford, Ontario’s Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement.

“ServiceOntario’s 5‑in‑1 Newborn Bundle makes life easier for Ontario parents, saving them time so they can cherish those first precious moments, while registering their newborn and applying for essential documents from the comfort of their home.”