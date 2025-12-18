Jewish people most targeted community for hate incidents in York Region since 2024: Police Chief

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said they are doing everything they can to make sure the Jewish residents feel safe as the community remains the most targeted group for hate crimes in the area over the last two years.

Anti-Semitic incidents have increased since 2023, MacSween told CityNews, but progress is being made.

Data from York Regional Police shows hates crimes related to religion are down by more than 45 per cent year-over-year. Incidents related to sexual orientation are down by 46 per cent, but crimes motivated by race and ethnicity continue to rise.

In 2025, of the 57 hate crimes targeting religious groups, the Jewish community was the victim of 43 of those crimes. That number is down from 76 in 2024, but is higher than any other group targeted.

MacSween tells CityNews they have doubled the size of their hate crime unit and funnel every investigation from a hate crime perspective.

“The impact of that so far is that we have been able to lay 35 per cent more charges against those who spew hate out in our community no matter who directed at,” shared MacSween.

MacSween said this holiday season, during Hanukkah, they have put resources at every event to ensure those attending feel safe.

“We know visibility is a very good form of crime prevention. So for those that are out there and are thinking about doing anything, just know that York Regional Police is going to be present at every one of these events, and we’ll do everything we can to protect the community wherever it finds itself at whatever event,” MacSween said.

Many are on edge after 15 people were killed Sunday evening by two gunmen during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach. Australia’s federal police commissioner said it was a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State group.

“Last night, we had our Hanukkah celebration here to light our menorah, and I was talking to folks here from the Jewish community, who just do not feel safe at any given time, and so much so. And as sad as this is, this is what we would never want to see,” MacSween added.

This year, Toronto is also seeing a significant decrease in the number of hate crimes. However, Toronto police say these incidents are still a serious concern and many go unreported.

The president of the Toronto Police Association Clayton Campbell tells CityNews it will be all hands on deck as people gather for the holiday.

“There’s things the public is going to see … more police visible presence at places of worship, at schools, at events over the holiday season,” said Campbell. “There’s also our intelligence services does a great job. You’re not going to see that work but they are making sure any intelligence comes forward, it can be actioned.”