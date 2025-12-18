Ontario Integrity Commissioner investigating Labour Minister David Piccini

David Piccini, Ontario Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development speaks as Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens during a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted December 18, 2025 5:28 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 5:44 pm.

Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner has launched an investigation into Ontario Labour Minister David Piccini, 680 NewsRadio has learned.

The inquiry is related to the selection of applicants to the Skills Development Fund Training Stream.

In a letter obtained by 680 NewsRadio, Commissioner Cathryn Motherwell said she made the decision to investigate following separate requests submitted by NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal MPP Stephanie Smyth, claiming Piccini may have contravened sections 2, 3, 4, 6 and 16 of the Members’ Integrity Act. Those sections deal with conflict of interest, insider information, influence, gifts, and procedures on conflict of interest as it relates to the program.

Opposition parties at Queen’s Park have been calling for Piccini’s resignation following a recent Ontario auditor general report on the Skills Development Fund, which it said was not “fair, transparent or accountable.”

The auditor found that Piccini’s office has been heavily involved in selecting projects that get funded under the $2.5-billion skills training program and has doled out money to applicants ranked low by bureaucrats without documenting why.

The auditor also found that more than 60 of the lower-scoring applicants were approved after they hired a lobbyist, which has the opposition crying foul over what they call preferential treatment.

Ford has resisted calls to fire Piccini, with the minister touting the benefits of the fund, saying it has helped thousands of people find jobs.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

2 pedestrians struck by vehicles during Richmond Hill crash

Two pedestrians have been struck following a collision involving two vehicles in Richmond Hill. York police say there was a collision involving two vehicles and the pedestrians were also struck during...

29m ago

Jewish people most targeted community for hate incidents in York Region since 2024: Police Chief

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said they are doing everything they can to make sure the Jewish residents feel safe as the community remains the most targeted group for hate crimes in the area...

27m ago

Man, 24, charged in violent kidnapping in Mississauga

Police have charged a 24-year-old man as part of a kidnapping investigation in Mississauga. Investigators say just before 10:30 p.m. on November 27, a 26-year-old was in the Windwood Drive and Bucklepost...

1h ago

Carney rolls eyes as Ford brags about anti-tariff ad that derailed U.S. trade negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things, announcing a new agreement on Thursday that will speed up the approval of major infrastructure...

5h ago

