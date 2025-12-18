Ontario Integrity Commissioner investigating Labour Minister David Piccini

Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner has launched an investigation into Ontario Labour Minister David Piccini, 680 NewsRadio has learned.

The inquiry is related to the selection of applicants to the Skills Development Fund Training Stream.

In a letter obtained by 680 NewsRadio, Commissioner Cathryn Motherwell said she made the decision to investigate following separate requests submitted by NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal MPP Stephanie Smyth, claiming Piccini may have contravened sections 2, 3, 4, 6 and 16 of the Members’ Integrity Act. Those sections deal with conflict of interest, insider information, influence, gifts, and procedures on conflict of interest as it relates to the program.

Opposition parties at Queen’s Park have been calling for Piccini’s resignation following a recent Ontario auditor general report on the Skills Development Fund, which it said was not “fair, transparent or accountable.”

The auditor found that Piccini’s office has been heavily involved in selecting projects that get funded under the $2.5-billion skills training program and has doled out money to applicants ranked low by bureaucrats without documenting why.

The auditor also found that more than 60 of the lower-scoring applicants were approved after they hired a lobbyist, which has the opposition crying foul over what they call preferential treatment.

Ford has resisted calls to fire Piccini, with the minister touting the benefits of the fund, saying it has helped thousands of people find jobs.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report