Thompson leads Capitals to shutout win over struggling Maple Leafs

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson stops the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 18, 2025 10:00 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 10:01 pm.

Logan Thompson earned his second shutout of the season, Jakob Chychrun scored twice and the Washington Capitals rebounded from a pair of ugly losses, beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-0 on Thursday night.

The Capitals lost at Winnipeg and Minnesota by a combined 10-1, but Aliaksei Protas and Chychrun scored in the first period against Toronto. Thompson made the early lead stand up, finishing with 22 saves for his eighth career shutout.

Chychrun made it 3-0 with a third-period goal, his 14th of the season, which tied him with Alex Ovechkin for second on the team behind Tom Wilson’s 17. Chychrun nearly completed the hat trick, hitting the post with about 3 1/2 minutes to play.

John Carlson also scored in the final period.

Sonny Milano hit the post in the first period for Washington, and Protas opened the scoring with his 11th goal of the season. Justin Sourdif did plenty to earn an assist on the play, controlling the puck in front, then stickhandling around goalie Dennis Hildeby and sliding it in front for a tap-in by Protas.

Chychrun scored with Hildeby out of position when the puck caromed to him off the end boards.

Chychrun’s second goal came seconds after a bit of a gaffe by the Capitals defenseman. He passed the puck toward the right point, apparently thinking a teammate would be there, but the only person nearby was an official.

After the puck came out of the zone, three Toronto players went off for a change, and Chychrun was able to cruise back in with the puck and beat Hildeby from the left circle.

