Toronto man charged over alleged online threats towards Muslim community

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/James Tumelty

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 18, 2025 3:37 pm.

Last Updated December 18, 2025 4:03 pm.

A Toronto man has been charged after he allegedly made online threats targeting members of the Muslim community, Toronto police said in a release on Thursday.

Investigators allege the suspect, 35-year-old Andrew Howes, made the threats via social media between October 13, 2025 and November 28, 2025.

He was arrested on December 18 and has been charged with public incitement of hatred and seven counts of uttering threats.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

Top Stories

Carney rolls eyes as Ford brags about anti-tariff ad that derailed U.S. trade negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford seem to be on the same page about a lot of important things, announcing a new agreement on Thursday that will speed up the approval of major infrastructure...

3h ago

Massive retail theft ring dismantled in three province police operation, 21 charged

Hamilton Police say a major organized retail theft ring operating across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia has been dismantled following a months-long investigation. The investigation resulted in...

1h ago

Ontario, Ottawa agree to speed up project approvals, including Ring of Fire mining

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed an agreement Thursday to speed up approval of major projects in the province under a "one project, one process, one decision" model. This...

1h ago

Rollercoaster temperatures could cause hazardous travel and potential flooding Friday

The high temperatures Thursday accompanied by rain will drop sharply on Friday, leading to some potential hazardous travel and flooding. Temperatures are expected to rise up to 8 C in Toronto Thursday....

31m ago

