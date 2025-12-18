Toronto man charged over alleged online threats towards Muslim community

A Toronto man has been charged after he allegedly made online threats targeting members of the Muslim community, Toronto police said in a release on Thursday.

Investigators allege the suspect, 35-year-old Andrew Howes, made the threats via social media between October 13, 2025 and November 28, 2025.

He was arrested on December 18 and has been charged with public incitement of hatred and seven counts of uttering threats.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.