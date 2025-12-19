Marc Tanguay named interim leader of Quebec Liberals following Rodriguez resignation

Quebec Liberal Party interim leader Marc Tanguay gives a speech at the Quebec Liberal Party leadership conference in Quebec City, Saturday, June 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joel Ryan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2025 11:18 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 12:16 pm.

MONTREAL — The Quebec Liberals have named Marc Tanguay as their interim leader following the resignation this week of Pablo Rodriguez.

Tanguay had been named interim leader after former leader Dominique Anglade stepped down in November 2022, and had remained in the role until Rodriguez was elected in June.

Party president Rafael P. Ferraro says Tanguay’s experience and judgment make him the right person to ensure stability as the Liberals prepare for a new leader.

Rodriguez resigned this week amid allegations of vote-buying and reimbursed donations during his leadership campaign earlier this year, though he insists he did nothing wrong.

The party says the executive council will meet in the coming days to decide how a permanent leader will be chosen.

Tanguay says the party must “embody progress” and that the Liberals will be ready for next year’s election.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press

