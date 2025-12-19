MPs ask Anand to get answers from Israel after West Bank delegation denied

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2025 10:50 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 11:11 am.

OTTAWA — Two MPs on a delegation that was denied access to the West Bank earlier this week are asking Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand to get answers from Israel for the harsh treatment of its members.

Several witnesses told The Canadian Press they saw Israeli border officials push Ontario Liberal MP Iqra Khalid while the approximately 30-person delegation was held up at the Allenby Crossing for several hours Tuesday.

A letter sent late Thursday from delegation members and MPs Jenny Kwan and Gurbux Saini asks Anand to summon Israel’s ambassador to Canada for an explanation of why the group was mistreated and denied entry.

Israel’s embassy in Canada says the delegation was denied entry because it was sponsored by The Canadian-Muslim Vote, which the embassy says receives funding from a group Tel Aviv deems a terror entity.

The MPs are also looking for assurances that Canadian elected officials and citizens won’t face intimidation or physical force in future interactions with Israeli officials.

Anand issued a social media statement earlier this week saying Global Affairs Canada is in contact with the delegation and the government has “expressed Canada’s objections regarding the mistreatment of these Canadians while attempting to cross.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.

— with files from David Baxter

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

