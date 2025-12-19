Statistics Canada reports October retail sales down 0.2 per cent at $69.4B

Shoppers on Sainte-Catherine St. take advantage of deals on Black Friday in Montreal on Nov. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 19, 2025 8:52 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 9:58 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.2 per cent to $69.4 billion in October as sales at beer, wine and liquor stores dropped.

However, the agency says its advance estimate points to a gain of 1.2 per cent in retail sales for November, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

For October, Statistics Canada says sales were down in four of nine subsectors it tracks with sales at food and beverage retailers down 2.0 per cent as beer, wine and liquor retailers fell 10.6 per cent.

It says the drop at beer, wine and liquor retailers coincided with labour disruptions in B.C., while sales at supermarkets and other grocery retailers dropped 0.7 per cent.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, fell 0.5 per cent in October.

In volume terms, retail sales dropped 0.6 per cent in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Pedestrian struck by TTC bus in early-morning collision near Sherway Gardens

Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Friday morning. The collision occurred around 5:54 a.m. in the area of Evans Avenue and The West Mall,...

1h ago

Man on lifetime driving ban arrested after fleeing RIDE stop in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a man subject to a lifetime driving ban was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop during the annual Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign. The incident happened...

1h ago

'Purr-senger' doesn't count: Ottawa woman fined for driving with cat in HOV lane

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one driver learned the hard way that while cats may be family, they don't qualify as carpool companions. Around Hwy. 417 near Terry Fox Drive, officers stopped a...

0m ago

1 pedestrian killed, 2 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

A 65-year-old man is dead, and two pedestrians were injured - one critically - following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Police in York Region say there was a collision involving...

21m ago

