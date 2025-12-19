Statistics Canada reports October retail sales down 0.2 per cent at $69.4B

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 0.2 per cent to $69.4 billion in October as sales at beer, wine and liquor stores dropped.

However, the agency says its advance estimate points to a gain of 1.2 per cent in retail sales for November, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

For October, Statistics Canada says sales were down in four of nine subsectors it tracks with sales at food and beverage retailers down 2.0 per cent as beer, wine and liquor retailers fell 10.6 per cent.

It says the drop at beer, wine and liquor retailers coincided with labour disruptions in B.C., while sales at supermarkets and other grocery retailers dropped 0.7 per cent.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, fell 0.5 per cent in October.

In volume terms, retail sales dropped 0.6 per cent in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press