The Kennedy Center starts work to add Trump’s name onto the building

Tarps are installed in front of the sign on the Kennedy Center on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted December 19, 2025 10:42 am.

Last Updated December 19, 2025 11:11 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kennedy Center started the work of adding Donald Trump’s name to the building on Friday, a day after the president’s handpicked board voted to do so.

Several blue tarps were hung in front of the institution early Friday to block views of the work underway. A large letter D was seen on the exterior before the final tarps went up, along with workers on scaffolding at the center, which was named for John F. Kennedy, a Democratic president.

The board voted to rename The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Trump, a Republican, is chairman of the board.

Critics of the vote, including Democratic members of Congress who are ex-officio board members, as well as some historians, insist that only Congress can change the name.

The Kennedy Center is the latest building in Washington to have Trump’s name carved into it. He recently had his name added to the building for the U.S. Institute of Peace.

The Kennedy Center did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment Friday.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Police officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place in effect

Police in Niagara Region say an officer is in hospital after being shot in Welland on Friday morning and residents should stay indoors immediately. According to Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS),...

updated

11m ago

1 of 3 men charged in GTA hate-motivated extremism probe was allegedly helping ISIS plan terror attacks: RCMP

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on...

0m ago

1 injured, 2 arrested after stolen vehicle involved in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and two others have been arrested after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they received an Automated Licence Plate...

45m ago

Police arrest trio in violent carjacking spree; 18-year-old and 2 youths charged

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say three males have been arrested and charged following a series of violent carjackings across the Region of Peel earlier this month. Authorities say multiple carjackings...

1h ago

