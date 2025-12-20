$80M Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs

A massive $80 million Lotto Max jackpot is still up for grabs after Friday’s draw ended without a winner.

The winning numbers were 03, 05, 20, 29, 35, 38, 46. Bonus: 24

It wasn’t all sad news, though. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says there were eight winning Maxmillions tickets on Friday in Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Windsor, Kawartha Lakes, Thunder Bay, Oshawa and York Region.

There were also two Encore winning tickets worth $100,000 each sold in Sarnia and Cambridge.

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw will include the $80 million jackpot plus an estimated 43 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

Tickets for the December 23 draw can be purchased at OLG.ca or any authorized retailer until 10:30 p.m.

Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws happen every Tuesday and Friday night.