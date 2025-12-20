Man in his 20s stabbed in Toronto’s Entertainment District, police say

Photo shows police at the scene of a stabbing on Dec. 20, 2025. (CityNews/Joe Lotocki)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 20, 2025 7:50 am.

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city’s Entertainment District early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing in the area of Simcoe Street and Adelaide Street West just after 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival officers located a man in his 20s with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say three male suspects wearing dark clothing fled before officers arrived at the scene. They were last seen going westbound on Pearl Street towards Duncan Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man remains barricaded after officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place remains in effect

A shelter-in-place remains in effect, and police continue to negotiate with a man after an officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) was shot while responding to a fence issue in Welland,...

DEVELOPING

20m ago

Anti-immigrant sentiment rises with loss of consensus on immigration policy

OTTAWA — Canada's long-held consensus on immigration — that it's a net positive for the country — has been coming apart in recent years. Roughly half of the population thinks too many immigrants...

1h ago

Hundreds of pests found in federal buildings as feds draft back-to-office plan

OTTAWA — Insects, bats, rodents and other pests have been spotted in federal buildings more than 500 times in the Ottawa area this year, as the government makes plans to get public servants to spend...

1h ago

Children's author David Walliams denies inappropriate behavior after publisher drops him

LONDON (AP) — British children's author and comedian David Walliams has denied allegations of inappropriate behavior after publisher HarperCollins dropped him. Walliams, 54, is one of the U.K.'s bestselling...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man remains barricaded after officer shot in Welland; shelter-in-place remains in effect

A shelter-in-place remains in effect, and police continue to negotiate with a man after an officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) was shot while responding to a fence issue in Welland,...

DEVELOPING

20m ago

Anti-immigrant sentiment rises with loss of consensus on immigration policy

OTTAWA — Canada's long-held consensus on immigration — that it's a net positive for the country — has been coming apart in recent years. Roughly half of the population thinks too many immigrants...

1h ago

Hundreds of pests found in federal buildings as feds draft back-to-office plan

OTTAWA — Insects, bats, rodents and other pests have been spotted in federal buildings more than 500 times in the Ottawa area this year, as the government makes plans to get public servants to spend...

1h ago

Children's author David Walliams denies inappropriate behavior after publisher drops him

LONDON (AP) — British children's author and comedian David Walliams has denied allegations of inappropriate behavior after publisher HarperCollins dropped him. Walliams, 54, is one of the U.K.'s bestselling...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Toronto Tiny homes find permanent spot in private Leslieville backyard

The man who provided a roof for those who need one the most is not letting the city slow him down. Rhianne Campbell speaks with residents who say the transitional housing gives them hope.

12h ago

2:23
Shelter-in-place order issued for part of Welland

Niagara Regional Police officers say an officer has minor injuries after she was shot in her vest while responding to a bylaw call, triggering a shelter-in-place order. Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

3:22
Welland, Ont. under shelter-in-place order, suspected shooter 'contained' in building

Niagara police say the suspected shooter of an incident that sent an officer to hospital is 'contained within a building' as a shelter-in-place order remains for Welland, Ontario residents.

18h ago

0:55
Three men arrested in hate-motivated extremism investigation

One of three men charged by Toronto and Peel police with targeting women and members of the Jewish community was allegedly working with ISIS to plan deadly terror attacks, the RCMP said in a release on Friday.

19h ago

0:38
Police officer shot in Welland, Ontario expected to survive: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the police officer that was shot in Welland, Ontario is expected to survive following a shelter-in-place order in the region.

20h ago

More Videos