Man in his 20s stabbed in Toronto’s Entertainment District, police say

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the city’s Entertainment District early Saturday morning.

Authorities say they received a report about a stabbing in the area of Simcoe Street and Adelaide Street West just after 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival officers located a man in his 20s with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say three male suspects wearing dark clothing fled before officers arrived at the scene. They were last seen going westbound on Pearl Street towards Duncan Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.