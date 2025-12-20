Paddlers and others bemoan impending loss of Manitoba government map store

For biologist and avid canoeist Jim Duncan, nothing beats the old-fashioned way of planning a multi-day wilderness outing — pulling out a large paper map, gathering his travelling companions around it, and discussing the itinerary.

They mark up the paper with notations. C might indicate a planned campsite. P for a spot to portage the canoe.

Some lines might denote a set of rapids.

“There’s something satisfying about spreading a map out on your lap or table and talking about routes,” said 65-year-old Duncan, who studies owls and explores waterways in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

For more than 40 years, Duncan has relied on Canada Map Sales to get maps for his trips.

The combination office/store run by the Manitoba government offers topographic maps of every corner of the province, descriptive maps of rivers, depth maps of lakes for anglers, land ownership maps and more.

For a few extra dollars, maps come in waterproof versions.

The store is set to close to the public at the end of March, because many maps are available online, and modern technology, such as hand-held satellite navigation devices, is replacing printed material.

“The vast majority (of people) were getting it online anyways. And so we’re looking just to facilitate that process along as opposed to kind of the old-school method of getting these printed maps,” said Manitoba Environment Minister Mike Moyes.

Digital Manitoba maps will continue to be available through a variety of existing sources, such as Natural Resources Canada, private companies and, for fishing purposes, angling maps at the provincial Natural Resources department.

Certain suppliers also offer printed maps that can be sent by mail. Some sold at the government store are already provided by companies that also sell directly to the public, Moyes added.

But for some nature lovers, the ability to have one-stop-shopping for a variety of printed maps will be missed.

Duncan said he uses digital technology when he’s on trips, and hand-held satellite devices are great for determining an exact location. But electronic equipment can experience glitches, and batteries can run out.

Margerit Roger has, for years, ventured out into the wilderness to explore rivers and lakes, armed with a canoe, compass, supplies and printed maps from the government store.

“The maps are actually critical for safety, for starters,” Roger said.

“They show you different features that then end up being part of where you can plan your route, or where you have to be careful with things.”

Printed maps offer a bigger picture of your trip than digital ones, Roger said. And being able to mark up printed copies with notes is important, as the information can be shared with other paddlers.

“There’s been times where I’ve pulled up my canoe against somebody else’s canoe. And we’ve … each pulled out our maps and said, ‘Do you know about any camping spots on this particular lake?’ Or ‘How was this particular portage?'” she said.

“That just doesn’t happen that same way with a digital map. And you (can) fold it open and see where you’re going or take a look at where the next day is going to take you.”

Colin Kyle, a scout leader and president of Paddle Manitoba, said the government store has produced customized maps tailored to exact areas of his planned trips.

“I could merge three or four maps together,” he said, adding that such a service may be harder to find or more expensive at other vendors.

Moyes said closing the store means four positions, involving a cost of about $570,000, will be redeployed to other government areas.

The province plans to provide a list of alternative vendors on its website.

“If there’s any Manitobans that have concerns (about) how to access these different maps or other resources, we’re more than happy to help them navigate that as we kind of shift our mode of information,” Moyes said.