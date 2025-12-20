Predators add to slumping Maple Leafs struggles

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) catches a puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 20, 2025 10:03 pm.

 Luke Evangelista broke a tie at 9:18 of the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Saturday night.

Evangelista drove down the right side and made a move on defenceman Morgan Rielly at the right dot before lifting a backhander over goalie Joseph Woll.

Erik Haula, Adam Wilsby, Steven Stamkos and Cole Smith also scored, and Juuse Saros made 19 saves. The Predators have won two of three.

Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Nicolas Roy and John Tavares also scored, and Woll made 29 saves. The Maple Leafs have lost four of five.

Roy opened the scoring at 1:32 of the first period in his 400th career NHL game. Roy tipped McMann’s pass just underneath the crossbar on Toronto’s first shot of the game.

Haula tied it at 4:56 of the second, tipping Roman Josi’s shot from the blue line past Woll on a power play. Nashville has scored a power-play goal in six of seven. Toronto had not allowed a man-advantage goal against in its last five.

Tavares made it 2-1 with 8:03 left in the second when Matias Maccelli’s shot from the high slot hit his skate. Wilsby tied it with 34 seconds left in the period with the teams skating 4-on-4.

Stamkos added an empty-net goal with 1:34 remaining. McMann scored with Woll pulled for an extra attacker with under a minute remaining to draw Toronto within one, and Smith added another empty-netter.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs visit the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Deeply disturbing': Canadian MPs shocked at treatment by Israeli border officials

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday are now back on Canadian soil.  The group of 30 delegates, including six Members of Parliament, was sponsored...

25m ago

Hospitalizations expected to surge as flu cases rise across Canada

New data reveals influenza cases are skyrocketing across the country, with a surge of hospitalizations expected in the coming weeks. Canada’s public health database shows 28 per cent of nationwide...

4h ago

Police investigating suspected homicide in Queen West neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating a suspected homicide in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood. According to authorities, a person was found dead inside a residence near Strachan Avenue and Wellington...

5h ago

Resident's death at Oakville group home amid staff strike not considered suspicious

A resident of a Greater Toronto Area group home for adults with developmental disabilities that has been at the centre of a bitter labour dispute has died.  Halton regional police said emergency...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Deeply disturbing': Canadian MPs shocked at treatment by Israeli border officials

Several members of a Canadian delegation that were denied entry to the West Bank last Tuesday are now back on Canadian soil.  The group of 30 delegates, including six Members of Parliament, was sponsored...

25m ago

Hospitalizations expected to surge as flu cases rise across Canada

New data reveals influenza cases are skyrocketing across the country, with a surge of hospitalizations expected in the coming weeks. Canada’s public health database shows 28 per cent of nationwide...

4h ago

Police investigating suspected homicide in Queen West neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating a suspected homicide in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood. According to authorities, a person was found dead inside a residence near Strachan Avenue and Wellington...

5h ago

Resident's death at Oakville group home amid staff strike not considered suspicious

A resident of a Greater Toronto Area group home for adults with developmental disabilities that has been at the centre of a bitter labour dispute has died.  Halton regional police said emergency...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:03
Police appeal for help finding man who went missing two years ago

Toronto police say Taron Stepanyan left his Scarborough residence on December 23, 2023, and hasn’t been heard from since.

6h ago

1:13
Mississauga shooting leaves one man dead

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a shooting in Mississauga late Friday night.

6h ago

0:59
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police

A 59-year-old man suspected of shooting a police officer has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a nearly 24-hour standoff in Welland, Ont.

4h ago

0:44
Man found guilty in shooting death of Karolina Huebner-Makurat

A man accused in a Toronto shooting that killed a bystander and cast a spotlight on supervised consumption sites was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday.

December 19, 2025 10:37 pm EST EST

2:37
Busiest shopping day of the year: full malls, tighter budgets

On the busiest shopping day of the year, crowds packed the Eaton Centre as thousands rushed to finish their holiday gift shopping. As Jazan Grewal reports, budgeting was key this year amid rising costs.

December 19, 2025 8:43 pm EST EST

More Videos